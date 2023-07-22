A study found that guys with deeper voices were more likely to find love & “exhibit greater unrestricted behavior” in their sexual relationships.

According to a new study, men with deep voices have a better chance of finding love.

Research found that having a lower pitched lilt was linked to “more unrestricted sexual behaviour”.

1 A study found that men who have deep voices tend to be more lucky in their love lives. Credit: Alamy

According to scientists, it’s likely an indication of higher testosterone levels that make men attractive to females.

The University of the Republic of Uruguay conducted a study using voice recordings from 101 men, 147 women and questionnaires.

There was a “significant” link between blokes’ sex lives and the frequency and loudness of their speech.

The lucky ones are those who have a tone like Barry White, or one like Brian Blessed.

Dr Alvaro Mailhos said: “Our findings show a trend where men with lower-pitched voices exhibit a more unrestricted sexual behaviour.

“This is in line with previous studies which have shown that lower frequency male speech is related to higher scores on the sociosexuality scale, and that males with lower-pitched voices have higher reproductive success and more children born to them.”

On the sexuality scale, people were asked about how many partners they had in the last year, whether or not they had slept with someone for one night, if they have slept with multiple partners, and even if you think of making love often.

The average score of those with deeper voices was higher, indicating that they have had more sex and had stronger feelings.

The study, in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, found no significant differences in the tone of a woman’s voice and her sex life.

Dr Mailhos believes that the hormone testosterone could be the cause of the connection in men.

The high levels of testosterone were attractive to female ancestors, as it signified strength and aggression. This made men more able to defend their families.

Dr Mailhos added: “Males with lower voice frequency may have a higher number of sexual partners by deterring romantic rivals or by attracting romantic partners.

“It is more difficult to think of an adaptive function of higher sexual desire.

“We think that probably relies on the simple fact that vocal cords and the brain structures involved in sexual motivation are under the effect of the same hormones.”

Past studies have found women rate deep-voiced men as more attractive – but also that they are more likely to cheat.