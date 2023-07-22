GH Spoilers – Nina Rushes Into Hospital, Sasha Has A Breakdown & Maxie Stabbed?

General Hospital updates and spoilers tease that Nina Reeves will be rushing to the emergency room when she gets bad news. She can’t believe Sasha Gilmore’s (Sofia Mattsson) had a breakdown, and she stabbed Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) during a flashback?

General Hospital Spoilers – Sasha Gilmore was doing so well

Sasha’s financial situation was so good that Nina recommended to the court she regain her finances. When she hears that Sasha had a breakdown and stabbed Maxie at the pool, having some kind of flashback and thinking she was the Hook, Nina’s suspicious.

Maxie will be okay but Sasha’s on a forty-eight hour hold for psychiatric evaluation and Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) is trying to keep Nina from seeing Sasha.

Nina knows what it is to be gaslighted and put in a sanitarium by those who don’t have her best interests at heart. She suspects that’s what’s happening to Sasha and she doesn’t like it.

GH Spoilers – Nina Reeves Is the One to Replace Gladys Corbin

Nina is able to bypass Gladys and get information on Sasha’s condition within reason-she can’t get past the HIPAA rules but she knows she’s under treatment.

Maxie’s parents, Mac and Felicia Scorpio (John J. York, Kristina Wagner) can’t understand what happened, especially not as hard as Gladys has been pushing the breakdown narrative.

Nina, Mac and Felicia talk about Sasha and the things she’s been through over the past couple of years and they all agree-something’s not adding up.

Cody Bell’s (Josh Kelly), who was also at GH, helped tremendously. Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) is also at GH and he tells Mac about what he believes Gladys did to Sasha. Cody has enough, and tells Mac his suspicions.

General Hospital Spoilers – Maxie Jones Doesn’t Press Charges

Gladys is pressing Mac on the button charges against Sasha and that doesn’t add up either-she doesn’t need to be in jail. If she’s suffering from some kind of post-traumatic stress event she’s right where she needs to be-although they all wish Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) wasn’t out of the country.

They trust Kevin, this Dr. Montague guy, (Darin Toonder) not so much-especially when Cody spills he’s Gladys’ gambling buddy.

Maxie doesn’t press charges. Instead, she describes what happened after Sasha stabbed her in the back with a knif. Maxie thought that Sasha was possibly Johnny Wactor (the Hook) when Brando was murdered.

Sasha was clearly either hallucinating or having post-traumatic flashbacks, she thought Maxie was someone else but came to her senses and couldn’t believe what she’d done!

