Brittany Shades is Patrick Mahomes’ wife. She says that women are trying to get her husband.

Brittany Mahomes slams the women after her husband. In a recent Instagram Story, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about how she dealt with “all the women who are trying to get her husband”. Brittany answered the question without hesitation.

“Lol it’s actually really sad how disrespectful some women are…” Brittany replied in an April 16 post, The following are some examples of how to get started: E! News. But they’re a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace.” Brittany admits that it became a bit difficult when her husband started to become successful in the NFL. Brittany said, “But I used to get very frustrated and have a hard time.” But I have reached a stage where I don’t care anymore!

The couple has been together for 11 years and married for one, as Brittany mentioned in the Q&A session. They have two children — Sterling, 2, and Bronze, four months. They were married in March. Brittany has sent a heartfelt message to Patrick Celebrate your first anniversary of marriage.

She wrote, “Happy First Anniversary.” Marrying my best friend was one of the most wonderful things I could have done. There’s nothing better than living life together with these gorgeous kids of ours. We still have many years to go. You & Me forever.”

Mahomes seems to have a very happy family. While appearing on 610 Sports Radio Kansas City Patrick spoke about Sterling knowing what Sterling does as a profession in September. “Brittany said that [Sterling] He said, “She recognizes I’m playing soccer but I don’t know if exactly she knows what’s happening.” “She is definitely growing older.” It’s not like she was a baby any more, but a child. When you come home and recognize her and do what you ask, it’s really cool. She’s also super intelligent. It’s cool to watch her grow.”

Patrick Mahomes has just completed a season in the NFL that will be remembered for years to come. The 27-year old quarterback won both his NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards in February, along with his second NFL MVP.