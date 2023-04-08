Guys used to reject me because of how I look – now they’re sliding into my DMs but I leave them on read

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

One woman who was rejected before losing weight has had the last laugh.

These same guys are now thriving after her incredible weight loss of 84 lbs.

Sophie experienced rejection because of her weight

3

Sophie felt rejected by her weight.Credit: TikTok/ s0phiexx3
Since losing it, guys are coming out of the woodwork

3

Men are struggling to find their way after they have lost it.Credit: TikTok/ s0phiexx3

They have caused the TikToker maximum laughter with their shameless behaviour.

Sophie (@sOphiexx3() documented her transformation via her platform.

More than 23,000 of her devoted followers have been following along with her as she travels.

Her postSophie was horrified by the rude dismissals that she received from men because of her large stature.

Sister Wives' Janelle does the splits in skintight leggings for unedited new pic
Weight loss jab without nasty side effects of Ozempic and Wegovy on horizon

These were both painful and very hurtful.

“Guys rejecting me in the past because of my appearance,” she captioned her video.

This lady wasn’t down.

Sophie has completely transformed her appearance after concentrating all her efforts.

After many failed attempts, she finally succeeded.

“Don’t give up,” she said.

These ladies are now lighter at 84 lbs.

Her amazement – and enormous satisfaction – has led to increased attention from those same men who had rejected her as a heavier woman.

She clearly shared her joy at giving them some of her medicine.

“Now the same guys are sliding into my direct messages and being left on read,” she said.

This young lady was praised for her bravery in writing comments to her blog post.

“Beautiful,” gushed one.

Wendy Williams' ex husband 'to file lawsuit' after man accused him of 'abuse'
Missing baseball fan shares eerie similarities to mom who vanished years before

“Stunning beauty as always,” was the flattering response of another.

But the final comment wanted to send her a message: “Can I slide into your DMs?” he pleaded.

Sophie is having the last laugh

3

Sophie’s having her last laughCredit: TikTok/ s0phiexx3

Latest News

Previous article
Jessa Duggar shared a new photograph of her four children, including Henry (6), which is rarely seen.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact