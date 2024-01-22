Jennifer Lopez’s Sizzling Red Lingerie Shoot: A Love Letter to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Stunning Physique in Red Lingerie for Intimissimi Photo Shoot

Busy Jennifer Lopez shows there’s always time to stop to smell the roses.

Last week she released her new single Can’t Get Enough — all about her love for actor husband Ben Affleck.

And next month she will release her first album in a decade.

The album is J-Lo’s homage to The Batman actor after they secretly married in Vegas on July 17, 2022, two decades after they first got engaged.

And Dear Ben II, a rather unimaginative title spin on the 2002 original Dear Ben, will see Jen singing about just why she had to go back for seconds.

The album is out on February 16 and on the same day Jen will release This Is Me Now: A Love Story on Prime Video, which is billed as a “visual reimagining” of her love life, including her romances with singer and actor Marc Anthony, the dad of her 15-year-old twins, and also her relationship with baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Teasing the project, Jen said: “It’s the most personal scary project that I have ever done.“It is a real film, it is a real journey, it is a real story. It’s the most revealing thing I’ve done. I don’t think anyone knows anything about my true personal life.”