Cindy Beale’s Jaw-Dropping Offer to Dean Wicks Sends Shockwaves through EastEnders.

Cindy Makes a Shocking Decision Next Week in EastEnders

Coming up in EastEnders, the soap legend makes a deal as she keeps Linda Carter’s rape accusation in mind. How will he react?

Cindy Beale (portrayed by Michelle Collins) may not have been very present for her children in the past but she’s determined to make it up to them in adulthood. In recent scenes of the BBC One soap, the character was eager to stop her oldest living son Peter rekindle his relationship with Lauren Branning. But Cindy has another child with a love life she can shape to her liking – although she has every reason to believe danger is on the horizon. Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) has been growing increasingly close to Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo), who was accused of raping Linda Carter in 2014.

While Gina refuses to believe Linda has been telling the truth, Cindy would rather do whatever she can to keep her safe. Dean wants to go public with his relationship with Gina, but she insists they keep things quiet for fear of her family’s reaction. Determined to get his way, a devious Dean tries to manipulate Gina into changing her mind, but his efforts don’t work. After a chat with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), where he advises Dean to prove he’s in the relationship for the long haul, without knowing who he’s romantically involved with, Dean decides to make a big gesture.

Dean tries to prove a point as he marches into The Vic with a bunch of flowers and declares his love for Gina, leaving Linda and the Knights sickened. Members of Gina’s family make their disapproval crystal clear as they aren’t happy about her relationship with Dean. In the face of their anger, Gina bites back that she doesn’t need their approval and storms out. However, Dean is devastated when furious Gina tells him to go away too, unable to understand he went against her wishes and hurt her in the process.

Cindy arrives later on to hear the news and wants to go in all guns blazing but George Knight (Colin Salmon) pleads caution. How will they help their daughter? Cindy eventually finds a way and decides to take matters in her own hands as she goes to see Dean. Dean is shocked when she makes him an alluring offer – but will he go along with it? While this remains to be seen, Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) gives Gina food for thought about Dean and his chequered past – what will the teen tell her?

Cindy has been keeping busy since her surprise return to the London-based program. While she has raced into business with Dean Wicks, blissfully unaware of his reputation in Walford, she is also keen to make sure all of her children are out of harm’s way. She has thus decided that intervening in each of their love lives was the best way to proceed. She was most recently adamant on ending Anna’s budding romance with Bobby Beale apart, haunted by the fear he may hurt another one of her daughters. Next week, Cindy still hasn’t warmed up to Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) as she spots him and Anna (Molly Rainford) leaving No.45 after spending the night together.

When Cindy gets her daughter alone, she tells her that she can do much better than Bobby but Anna sticks to her guns. She insists on defending her new boyfriend, claiming she has nothing to worry about and Cindy is forced to accept their relationship. Will her attempts to sabotage it stop there? Will Gina come to her senses about Dean? What will be Cindy’s offer to him? EastEnders airs from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.