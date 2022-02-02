Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship Timeline, Photos

March 2003: Affleck wrote in his Vanity Fair feature that Lopez made him a better man and that he was thrilled to marry her.





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the premiere of “Maid in Manhattan”December 8, 2002



Tom Kingston/WireImage







“Jennifer is a really wonderful, fabulous woman, smart and interesting,”He The publication was informed. “Spending time with her makes me a better person and a happier person. She impresses me every day. It feels better to me to be with her than without her.”

He said: “Jen and I want to get married for the reason everyone else does: we fell in love. I’m in love; I want to have a family; and she’s the only person I’ve ever met who made me entertain the thought of doing that.”

The “Gone Girl”Star stated that he was unable to understand the public’s fascination with the relationship, but had an understanding of why people were so keen.

“I think it has to do with race and class, the fact that I’m white and she’s Puerto Rican,”He said. “That’s what’s underneath, although nobody says it, because it’s not politically correct.”

Affleck stated that people had incorrect assumptions about Lopez’s love life, because Lopez was a woman of high integrity. “characterized as oversexed.”

“Jen has had fewer boyfriends than your average high-school junior,”He said. “In the physical sense, she’s extremely chaste.”

He said: “She’s had a much simpler, more easily explainable, more clean romantic history than I have. She can tell the whole story in 15 minutes, whereas I always preface the whole story with ‘It was complicated …'”

Affleck also mentioned that race is a factor. “there’s a kind of language that’s used about her — the spicy Latina, the tempestuous diva. She’s characterized as oversexed.”

“She’s a deeply misunderstood woman, in my opinion,”He said.