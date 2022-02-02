Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes to Say the Holocaust Wasn’t about Race

Whoopi Goldberg apologized for the set of The Golden Girls “The View”Tuesday, for stating that the Holocaust wasn’t about race.

“Yesterday on our show, I misspoke,”Goldberg spoke. “I regret my comments and I stand corrected and I stand with the Jewish people as they know and y’all know because I’ve always done that.”

Goldberg’s comments came on Monday when the cast of the ABC show were talking about a Tennessee’s schools decision to ban a graphic novel “Maus”This article discusses the horrors caused by the Holocaust.

“It’s not about race. It’s not about race,”During the episode, Goldberg spoke. “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

She also added: “This is white people doing it to white people. Y’all go fight amongst yourselves.”

People immediately began taking to social media to discuss what she had said and to make it clear that the Holocaust was about race.

Overnight, Goldberg sent a tweet apologizing, saying: “On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ’is not about race but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both.”

“Jonathan Greenblatt, Anti-Defamation League, shared his experience. ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’I stand corrected.”

She apologized to the Jewish people.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”