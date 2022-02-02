This is Us’ Beth Proves She’s The Real MVP with Deja & Malik’s Big Announcement

Warning! This story contains spoilers This is Us Season 6 Episode “Heart and Soul.”

Between now and then, a storm is brewing Randall And his daughter Deja He discovered that the 17 year-old had gone to Boston to spend the weekend at home with her boyfriend. Malik. This is Us fans didn’t have to go far into the show’s final season to see that powder keg explode, as the episode, “Heart and Soul”It featured a hilarious, awkward, jaw-droppingly funny sit-down dinner in which Deja revealed that she would be moving in with Malik at end of semester. Susan Kelechi WatsonWas absolutely on fire as Beth PearsonFrom the beginning to the end.

Randall and Beth, TV’s power couple, prepared the dinner Malik requested to cook. “worst-case scenario”The game allows them to calm down by visualizing the worst outcome of what is stressing them. Kudos to the writers here for inserting all the fan theories that have been bandied about regarding Malik and Deja into Beth and Randall’s brains — Deja’s pregnant; Malik and his daughter want to move in with them; Deja and Malik eloped in Vegas.

Strangely enough, their game didn’t seem to work for them this time, and Beth was on high alert, saying it smelled a little “Branzino.”As the Pearson girls plotted to butter Randall, Beth and their family a bit more tension grew at dinner. Randall was ready to buy the products his daughters were selling but Beth resisted and Twitter fans loved every minute.

Funniest dinner ever… you can't get anything past Beth #ThisIsUs

There wasn’t an ear pull or polite question that got past Beth, as she hilariously called her daughters out on their knock-knock-joke-telling tactics. Beth is a queen. Did those girls really believe that it was going to work for them? Perhaps Randall, but ….

They should've known that Beth is too damn smart for this… #ThisIsUs

Deja and Malik were as enthusiastic about Beth’s plan to have Deja graduate early, get her GED, and then move to Boston. Beth, however, was more calm than Randall. You know it’s bad when Randall doesn’t even want to give a dad speech. After he left the dinner table, he tried to convince Malik that it was better for Deja’s future that he split with him. Beth took the high road on her own, and that was because Beth was alone. This is Us Randall was as passionate about his fans as Randall.

Deja's stupid. You're about to trade a life in a loving home with two parents who provide for you. To live in a crappy one bedroom apartment and take care of a child who isn't yours while going going to college? No ma'am. #ThisIsUs

This is UsFans were not surprised by the idea of Deja moving in to Malik’s 17-year-old home with Malik, while he was still attending Harvard (nbd).

Deja, sweetie! Being "grown"It is not enjoyable! Do not leave your home without a partner! #ThisIsUs

In the end Beth couldn’t get Randall to calm down enough to have a conversation with Deja and Malik. He wanted to stand firm against Deja leaving, but Beth — in all her wisdom — knew that there was no way to stand between young love. Randall told her that he was wrong and forced her to stay. They could lose her in the end.

Now, we know from the flash-forwards that Deja and Randall still have a good relationship in the future, and I don’t know if that’s any indication about what happens between her and Malik, but I would put money on Beth’s wise words playing a part. From beginning to end, Susan Kelechi Watson brought the humor and the emotion to a tough issue, and let’s all just agree to do whatever Beth says from now on, right?

Beth @skelechiwatson was definitely the MVP of this episode. Tactics!!! #ThisIsUs

Next episode of This is Us, which won’t air after the Winter Olympics, does appear to be somewhat of a Beth episode, as the preview showed that we’ll get to learn more about Beth’s dance studio that we previously saw in a flash-forward. It’s going to be a long three weeks. This is UsAt 9 p.m., the show returns. ET Thursday February 22nd, on NBC. For a list of shows that will soon be on TV, visit our 2022 TV Scheduling.