Jennifer Lopez, 53 stuns wearing snakeskin-print leggings while she is locked out of the gym.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

JENNIFER Lopez gets locked out at the gym — and can’t workout why.

The singer, 53, rapped on the fitness centre’s black tinted door when it wouldn’t open.

Jennifer Lopez was locked out at the gym — and couldn't workout why

J-Lo wore these snakeskin print leggings for her trip to the gym

J-Lo of Jenny from the Block had snakeskin printed leggings on and had to wait until LA staff let her into.

We recently revealed she was spotted looking loved up with husband Ben Affleck in Beverly Hills.

JLo proved that Love Don’t Cost a Thing while out shopping with her children in the area.

The award-winning singer and actress and Oscar-winner Affleck, 50 were seen holding hands, entwining their fingers behind Jlo’s back as Ben pulled her in.

The lovebirds married in July 2022, much to the delight of fans, after previously getting engaged in 2002, before calling it all off.

But just a couple of months ago, sources claimed Ben is growing tired of 53-year-old J-Lo’s diva demands for everything to be “perfect” in the quest to find their dream home, while they have also been pictured arguing at red-carpet dos as he takes issue with her revealing tops.

Tying the knot in Last Vegas last July seemed to be a fairytale Hollywood ending for the couple — nicknamed Bennifer.

J-Lo married Ben Affleck last July

