Jennifer Lawrence is ‘happy’ with Netflix Deal Despite Leonardo DiCaprio’s Pay Gap

Jennifer Lawrence said to Vanity Fair that the salary she received was a good deal. “Don’t Look Up.”

Leonardo DiCaprio made $5 million more than Lawrence, despite Lawrence being the star of the movie.

She claimed that DiCaprio brought in “more box office”She did more than she did.

Jennifer Lawrence Vanity FairShe was satisfied with the deal she got.



Netflix



The new movie “Don’t Look Up”After being asked about the disparity in pay between Leonardo DiCaprio and her, she replied:

The movie stars Lawrence and DiCaprio as astronomers who warn Earth of a dangerous comet heading towards Earth. August Variety revealed in the annual reportHollywood actors’ salaries revealed that Lawrence was getting $5 million less than Leonardo DiCaprio, despite being the highest paid.

Lawrence spoke out to Vanity Fair about the pay gap: “Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do. I’m extremely fortunate and happy with my deal.

“But in other situations, what I have seen — and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen as well — is that it’s extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. Unequal pay is often misunderstood.

Lawrence earlier explained that she fought to be first in the credits and top billing for the movie.

“I was number one on the call sheet, so…”The Oscar winner spoke. ” And I thought [the credits] should reflect that. Leo was very gracious about it. I think we had something called a Laverne & Shirley, which is this billing they invented where it’s an equal billing. But I guess maybe somewhere down the line, I kicked the stone further, like, ‘What if it wasn’t equal?'”





Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence “Don’t Look Up.”



Niko Tavernise/Netflix







She pointed out that Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit fightDisney is her choice for her pay “Black Widow”This is an example of women claiming their worth.

“I thought that was extremely brave,”Lawrence said. “If two parties understand how a movie is going to be released, and then it turns out that one of the parties did not agree to that, that’s unfair. She was also crowning! She was giving birth.”

In July, Johansson Filled a lawsuitDisney claims that Disney simultaneously released “Black Widow”She violated her contract by using Disney Plus, as well as theaters, and her box-office earnings were affected. Her salary was largely based upon box-office performance. A Settlement was reached in October.

“Don’t Look Up”The movie will be available in select theaters from December 10th and on Netflix beginning December 24th. Lawrence also recently revealed in a post-screening Q&A that she went method and smoked weed during the filming of the movie because her character got high to calm her nerves.