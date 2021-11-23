Reel Works and Jigsaw Productions are partners for the Filmmakers Program

Reel Works has announced a first-time partnership with their MediaMKRS workforce development program and documentary film/TV production company Jigsaw Productions, helmed by Academy Award®-winning documentarian Alex Gibney.

“I am thrilled to be working together with Reel Works on this vital mentorship program,”Gibney said. “This inaugural cohort of budding filmmakers bring such unique perspectives to the table, and in welcoming them and their creativity to the team, we hope our talent can help fine tune their skills to create pathways to long term career success.”

Brooklyn-based organisation matches teens with professional mentors in filmmaking. “Career Accelerator Program”This new initiative provides mentorship, career awareness and practical experience to young adults who are interested in film and television production. Reel Works’ MediaMKRS program, started in partnership with the New York City Mayor’s Office for Media and Entertainment (MOME) and the City University of New York (CUNY), trains and credentials young filmmakers in an effort to diversify the media landscape and create equitable solutions to barriers to entry into the entertainment industry.

Six selected participants will have the opportunity to work with Jigsaw Productions industry professionals. They will be paired up with mentees according to their mutual career paths and expertise. The four-month program will allow mentees to identify a project that will improve their industry skills. They will also be introduced to Jigsaw Productions staff members and key professionals in documentary film, who will support them in achieving their goals.

“We are excited to kickstart this partnership with Alex Gibney and Jigsaw Productions to help further support our students’ professional aspirations within the filmmaking space,”John Williams, Reel Works Cofounder and Executive Director. “Our MediaMKRS program provides students with learning opportunities beyond the traditional classroom environment, and we are confident that this individualized, hands-on training alongside industry-leading documentarians will prove to be invaluable to their early career development.”

Mentees are recruited for two cohorts during the school year 2021-2022. The Fall 2021 cycle saw candidates choose to follow one of three tracks at Jigsaw Productions: Production, Graphics or Animation. These three applicants were selected to be part of the first cohort for the academic year, which began October 26th. It will continue until March 2022.

Aissatou Bah (she/her) — Development Aissatou is a graduate of Hunter College of the City University of New York with a longtime admiration for Jigsaw Productions. To learn more about the beginning stages of filmmaking, she is bringing her passion for documentaries to the Development Track.

Natalie Evans (she/her) — Producing Natalie is a Hofstra University graduate working on the Producing track to build on her passion for storytelling and experience in freelance production.

A.B. Wilson (she/her) — Graphics and Animation A.B. An alumni of The Made in New York Animation Project. As a 3D Artist, she was assigned to the Graphics and Animation track to expand her skill set and put her experience to good use.

Reel Works will be focusing on BIPOC (Black Indigenous, People of Color), people who identify as LGBTQIA+ and women and non-binary persons, people with disabilities and people with lived experiences as marginalized communities to recruit. Within six months of the program’s completion, the Career Accelerator Program will prepare participants to find employment in the industry.