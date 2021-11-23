Meghan Markle news: Furious Duchess sends a lawyer to defend claims of ‘difficult bosses’ in BBC’s new Prince Harry documentary

Is there any goodwill for all men?

Sources claim the Queen will not be joined by the Sussexes for her first Christmas without Prince Philip.

This year will be the first Christmas since the death of the Queen’s “strength and stay”Prince Philip in April.

Although Harry, 37 and Meghan, 40 were invited by the Palace to Sandringham for their Christmas Day celebrations, they have decided to withdraw. Page Six sources understand.

One insider said: “There’s a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming.

“If they were, they would have communicated it to their family by now.

“But this is Her Majesty’s first Christmas without her husband, so one would have hoped they would want to be with her.”