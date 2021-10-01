LCD Soundsystem returns to the stage with 20-Night Brooklyn Residency

LCD Soundsystem will play their first concerts in over three years — 20 of them, in fact — when the band returns to New York’s Brooklyn Steel this November to kick off a lengthy residency.

James Murphy and Company will open the 20-night venue stand on November 23rd. LCD Soundsystem will fill in the remaining gigs until the residency ends December 21st.

Tickets go on sale for the shows starting October 6th. A general on-sale will follow on October 8th. the event’s site for ticket information.

LCD Soundsystem performed the first concert at Brooklyn Steel. They have also previously held seven- and ten-night residencies at Brooklyn Steel. In June 2018, the band performed their last concert together. Since then, they have largely been dormant — their Twitter account hasn’t even tweeted since January 2019 — only releasing a pair of live LPs, Electric Lady Sessions The Long Goodbye, a document of the band’s 2011 farewell show at Madison Square Garden.

LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel

November 23, 24, 29, and 30

December 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17 and 19, 20, 21