Are Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew really spending millions on legal issues?

According to The TelegraphQueen Elizabeth II is “privately funding”Virginia Roberts Giuffre reports on Prince Andrew’s legal battle against allegations of sexual abuse. According to The Guardian, Elizabeth offered to pay Andrew’s legal fees in 2020. This is after he was attacked by critics and the general public for his Newsnight interview. In which he did not distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein nor show empathy towards his victims. Because of the interview, Prince Andrew was forced to step down from public duties. He has not been able earn any money as a royal working for two years.

According to the outlet, Andrew Brettler and Melissa Lerner represent Andrew at Lavley Singer in Los Angeles. This law firm is known for representing celebrities who are having legal problems. Andrew is likely to be charged $2,000 for each hour of legal services rendered by the law office. The Telegraph reports that the funds — worth millions — are coming from Elizabeth’s private Duchy of Lancaster estate.

Elizabeth has been supportive of Andrew’s legal fight. However, royal courtiers expect that the legal fees will be significant, as Giuffre is seeking. “compensatory and punitive damages,”According to The Guardian, this could reach into the millions depending on how long the case is and what settlements are reached.

There is help available if you or someone you know has been victim to sexual assault. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website RAINN’s National Helpline can be reached at 1-800-656-HOPE (44673).