Jennifer Garner Spotted with Rarely-Seen Son — She Believed It Would Be ‘So Weird’ to Raise a Boy

Jennifer Garner, a Hollywood actress who is rarely seen with her 11-year old son.

Garner was photographed with Samuel Affleck by paparazzi after he dropped him off to his Santa Monica school.

Garner said that after finding out she was carrying a boy she thought it was “so strange” because she’d only had girls before.

Jennifer Garner, a famous actress and mother of three kids with Ben Affleck, is the ex-wife of Ben Affleck. They have three children together: Violet Affleck (17), Seraphina Rosa Elizabeth Affleck (14), and Samuel Affleck (11).

Samuel, the older child, avoids being seen by the public at any cost. Samuel’s mother says that he not only avoids the spotlight but also hates paparazzi.

He knew at four that he didn’t want to be famous. Garner is adamant about his stance. asserting He does not like being photographed.

Every time he looks at the camera, and that is every day, it says “I don’t want to see this. Two things bother me, mom. I don’t like cameras, [and] “I don’t like cameras on men’ “

Due to his famous parents being the son of a celebrity, the child is always in the limelight. Samuel had managed to avoid the camera for a while, but was recently spotted on his morning run with mom. The A Youtube video Photographs of the incident show protective mom Garner holding her son’s hand tightly while they jogged to their school.

Mother and son were dressed in matching dark gray hoodies with red sneakers. Samuel’s look was a bit distressed when he heard his mother say something. This made him smile and laugh.

Jennifer Garner’s Comment That It Would be “Weird”, to have a boy after raising two girls

Samuel was born February 27, 2012. His parents kept the details of his birth a secret. A couple of days later, news spread about his birth. The Mirror is one of the media outlets that broke this news. Report On the arrival of Affleck’s youngest, he spoke of how happy his parents were.

Garner became pregnant in August, and according to the source Garner revealed Ben was not excited about having a boy, but was rather looking forward to another girl, as he had grown up with girls who adored him. Ben said that they were used to raising girls and he was nervous about having a son because he didn’t know what to do.

The couple gave little information about Samuel other than the name his older sisters chose for him. Garner talked about her pregnancy on the Ellen DeGeneres show a few weeks before she gave birth.

DeGeneres is asked by Garner to decide if Garner would prefer a boy or a girl, since Garner already has two daughters. Garner then said that everybody was asking her about it and she expressed that her sister is her favorite and she loves her. Garner jokedly replied that she would prefer another girl, but she finished off by saying that both the parents would be happy with a child – girl or boy.

Samuel, their son and only child, is not a star-gazer. But his parents continue to protect and care for him and his other siblings.

Garner said that her and ex-husband were happy to have a child of either gender, but she talked about the difference having a son would make for them. Garner divulged:

Ben, for one, would love to be a cool boy. [cause] He likes Baseball, and other stuff. “But a third – three girl is an excellent way to grow.”

How Samuel the Baby Became “Band Aid” to His Parents’ Divorce

The Garner-Afflecks seemed happy when Samuel was born. Their third child completed their family picture. According to a family member, the Garner-Afflecks were having serious marital troubles for years.

The couple almost divorced during the struggle to save their marriage. Three Years Before officially divorcing 2018 Couple’s therapy was not enough to help them.

The ex-couple tried for a time to work together between them, to the benefit of their children. As You can tell them by clicking on the link Sources close to the family claim that they had even planned to break up before Samuel’s birth but decided to delay:

They had been in couples therapy for many years. Sam’s parents were about to divorce when Sam was born. But you know what happens – [the] Baby solves problems for a while, but that’s only a band-aid. “It hasn’t worked for years.”

It is not a An Interview With the Author Ben shared a few details about his breakup with Garner. He admitted that his alcoholism had only exacerbated the problems they already faced. The actor then expressed that the end of his marriage to Garner was one of his greatest regrets.

Looking to the future, however, he said that he tried his hardest to move on and pick himself back up. Garner also said that if she could go back and marry Ben before she was married, she would have done so. revealed She said she’d marry him again and that he was the love of their lives. They have three children together.

They decided to split after 13 years of marriage because they did not get along as a pair. However, the couple remained close friends in order to concentrate on their co-parenting of the children. In their joint separation statement, they both agreed to remain friends and focus on the best co-parenting of their children. :

The children’s privacy is important to us during this trying time. We ask that you respect it.

