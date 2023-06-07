B&B Spoilers: Brooke Was Wronged – Taylor’s Stability Questioned

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers document that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) was wronged by Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). While sides will be taken in the immediate aftermath of the altercation between the ladies, it is clear that Taylor wanted to end their pact and initiated a physical confrontation.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be caught in the crossfire, needing to separate the women who are again vying for his affection.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Brooke Logan Initiated The Pact

While Brooke and Taylor mutually agreed to swear off reconciling with Ridge, Lang’s character arguably is the one who recognized the value of doing so. She also knew that Ridge’s feelings for her were deeper.

However, Brooke realized Ridge’s willingness to remarry Taylor meant that a part of his heart remained with her. So, Brooke may have been subconsciously trying to create space between Ridge and Taylor.

B&B Spoilers – Ridge Forrester Shares The Blame

Devoted fans have chosen sides through the decades, with some fans supporting Brooke with Ridge and others backing Taylor. The recast refreshed the character Hunter Tylo (Taylor) originated, with Allen’s efforts offering newness and a different approach to this triangle.

Ridge knows that his ability to go back and forth between Brooke and Taylor in decades gone by generated the rivalry between them. More recently, he revived that dynamic leaving Brooke and intending to remarry Taylor.

Marrying Brooke an amazing eight times, as compared to the two unions with Taylor, naturally makes Lang’s character believe they are destined to be together.

But Ridge rededicating himself to Taylor in Aspen, Colorado convinced her that his heart changed. Both ladies also wondered why Ridge is conflicted this late in his history with both of them.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Taylor Hayes’ History Repeating?

Taylor has a history of mental health challenges. Some issues were created through the referenced marital issues. But others were caused by Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

Momentum indicates that Ridge and Brooke will reunite this summer. Taylor will be furious, assuming that happens. How she handles it remains to be seen.

But Sheila was recently seen in prison. If TPTB are not finished with her, a jailbreak or legitimate release through Jack Finnegan’s (Ted King) legal maneuverings would recreate the threat. So, a very challenging immediate future for Taylor could be ahead, with her stability severely tested on B&B.

