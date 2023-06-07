What little known passport rule can ruin your bucket-list vacation

A strict set of rules could mean that American tourists’ bucket list trips are ruined if their passports are not checked before they travel.

The experts at Travel Experts have explained that a passport error can ruin your vacation before it even begins.

Experts in travel have explained how a simple passport error could ruin your holiday before it even begins.

Italy has been on the bucket list of millions in America. Many have saved thousands to make their dream a reality.

There is a travel team at Airport Parking This article reveals the simple mistake on passports that can prevent Americans from visiting Italy.

When entering European countries like ItalyUS travelers need to have their passports stamp in Spain, Germany and other countries.

Although receiving a stamp in your passport may be an exciting novelty for some passengers, those who frequently travel to Europe will soon fill their pages.

As per the Bureau of Consular Affairs, US Department of StateFor American visitors to Italy, they will require two blank pages to be included in their passports. These are for stamps and visas.

Anyone without the correct number of blank pages may be refused entry to the country.

You will have to renew your passport when you run out of blank pages – regardless of how long the validity is.

Italy isn’t alone in having strict regulations around the use of their blank passport pages.

As per Easy VisasGermany, India and South Africa require that holidaymakers have at least two blank pages in their passport.

There are other countries that you can visit. Africa Botswana Mozambique Zambia all require 3 blank pages.

Brunei and Namibia require at least six pages to be left blank in the passport.

Andrew Chambers is a Travel and Transport Expert at Airport When it comes to planning your holiday, parking said that doing homework is essential.

You don’t need to worry about getting into a difficult situation when you are supposed to be enjoying yourself.

Some tourist attractions will offer you novelty stamps for your passport to commemorate your vacation. However, it is important to consider this carefully before you put it in. It could result in you being banned from travelling.

Places like Checkpoint Charlie in BerlinTourists can commemorate their trips with novelty stamps from Ciudad Mitad del Mundo, located in Ecuador where the equator passes through.

One holidaymaker found this to be a very disappointing souvenir. The novelty stamp that was used on the passport of an airliner has resulted in the ban from flight..

Here’s HowCertain passport stampsTraveling to Europe is not possible for some people.