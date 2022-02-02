Jennifer Garner, Candace Cameron Burke and more offer support after Lacey Chabert remembers her sister with post-months following her passing

After the tragic news of Wendy’s death, Lacey Chabert was open and honest about her emotions. In the two months since Wendy’s death, Lacey Chabert has kept her sister in mind and shared her grief with everyone. After a recent post, Jennifer Garner and Candace Cameron Bure reached back to support her.

Take to Instagram this week, Lacey Chabert opened up about how she’s feeling since her sister Wendy passed away. Obviously, it hasn’t been and easy journey for the actress and the post gets pretty emotional. The Wedding VeilTrilogy Star wrote:

I can’t believe it’s been over two months since I’ve been able to hear my sister’s voice. I still reach for my phone ten times a day to text or call her before I remember that I can’t. I keep calling grief a journey, because that’s what it’s been for me. It’s been incredibly hard. It’s been hard. There are moments when I feel fine and other times when I feel so sick. Wendy is my best friend. I miss Wendy so much that I wish I could hug her again or hear her voice.

Anyone who has ever lost someone close to them can probably relate to Lacey Chabert’s feelings about her sister Wendy. Those feelings don’t go away overnight. In fact I’ve always hated that phrase “time heals all wounds,” because I’m not sure that time actually heals wounds insomuch as it bandages them up just enough for us to move forward. Chabert talks about keeping the focus on the positive memories and seeing her sister in the positive interactions that she has with Julia.

We were always there for each other. She’s a sarcastic joker that I can hear all day. There was none more fun than her. My daughter-in-law Julia is a great example of Wendy’s wit.

We loved each other SO much and that doesn’t just go away when someone is no longer here with us physically. It’s eternal. It was truly a blessing to be able to share this kind of love.

The post touched many people and a host of celebrities replied to it. Jennifer Garner was one of those who responded, and she spoke out to Chabert’s ability to pass on some of her love to Wendy over the course of the day.

We can all share our love for Wendy, and it allows us to get to know her better. and I’m sorry.

Candace Cameron Bure, who recently lost a close friend. Full HouseBob Saget, co-star of the movie, also died. Saget was supportive and replied with “Love you Lacey” alongside a few heart emojis. Along with Bure, some of Lacey Chabert’s other past and present Hallmark co-stars also responded, Holly Robinson Peete with praying emojis and Danica McKellar, who recently left Hallmark for another network, still lent support, saying, “So beautifully said, Lacey. And we are all with you.”

Below you can view the entire post and a throwback photograph featuring Lacey & Wendy as children.

Chabert was Previous open discussion about one her Hallmark projects airing after her sister’s death, revealing that she felt her sister would have wanted the show to go on. She also wrote about her sister’s loss over the holidays.