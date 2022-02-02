Biden to Present Plan to Cut Cancer Death Rate in Half

WASHINGTON — President Biden will unveil a plan on Wednesday to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years — an ambitious new goal, senior administration officials say, for the cancer “moonshot” program he initiated and presided over five years ago as vice president.

Mr. Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will also announce a campaign to urge Americans to undergo screenings that were missed during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity Monday evening to preview the president’s announcement. Screening is important to reduce cancer deaths.

The president has a deep personal interest in cancer research; in 2015, his son Beau died of glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. The next year, President Barack Obama called on Mr. Biden in his State of the Union address to lead the moonshot program, with a goal of making “a decade’s worth of advances in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment” in five years.

At the time, Congress authorized $1.8 billion over seven years; roughly $400 million of that money has yet to be allocated, and the National Cancer Institute, which oversees the initiative, says it has already spent $1 billion on more than 240 research projects. The senior officials said the White House would not be announcing any new funding commitments on Tuesday.