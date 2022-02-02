Insider Claims WhoopiGoldberg Worried About Death Threats

Whoopi Goldberg is allegedly under fire following her controversial remarks claiming the Holocaust wasn’t “about race.”Although Goldberg later apologized via Twitter, he also apologized again. The ViewABC insiders claimed that the actress was in serious trouble and is worried about her safety. “death threats”From angry viewers, she is coming to her aid.

Whoopi Goldberg Involves in Holocaust Controversy

While discussing a Tennessee school board’s recent decision to ban the graphic novel MausWhoopi Goldberg made a controversial comment on the Holocaust survivor in “The Holocaust Survivor” The View that she’s been universally criticized for making. Goldberg claimed that during the segment, “The Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race,” adding, “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

Despite Goldberg being corrected by her co-hosts, Ana Navarro argued in her place. “Well, it’s about white supremacy. That’s what it’s about. It’s about going after Jews and Gypsies.” Goldberg wasn’t hearing it, though.

“But these are two groups of white people,”Goldberg was insistent. “You’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white because black, white, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other.”

Goldberg’s Double Apology

Her claims of the Holocaust being a Holocaust were quickly rebuffed by a large crowd. “not about race,”Goldberg used Twitter to express his regret, writing in part. “I stand corrected,” adding, “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

Goldberg then followed up that apology with another one on air the following day. The View, saying, “I tweeted about it last night but I kind of want you to hear it from me directly. I feel a responsibility.”She continued, “My words upset so many people, which was never my intention. I understand why. The information I got was really helpful.”

“I said the Holocaust wasn’t about race and was instead about man’s inhumanity to man. It is indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be the inferior race,”Goldberg also added. “Words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected.” That apology wasn’t enough, however, some alleged PageSix was told by insiders at ABC.

Allusions to ABC Insiders’ Spill

“ABC staffers and Disney Network execs are saying Whoopi went way too far. And board members are not happy with her apology and want a fuller retraction. The word is that Whoopi is in ‘deep s–t,’”According to one ABC insider, the outlet was told by another,“Why does Whoopi seemingly get a pass when others don’t? Perhaps this time she won’t. Many at the network — including her fellow hosts — believe Whoopi is too controversial now for the show.”

The insider went on to say that Goldberg’s troubles aren’t “just going to blow over.” “This will cast a shadow over everything for a while. Even Joy Behar was heard saying backstage that Whoopi is ‘dead wrong’ and may not ever recover from this,”The source stated. “Joy found this particularly troubling and couldn’t believe Whoopi wouldn’t stand corrected until she was forced.”

The same insider also claimed that other ABC employees are being harmed. “incredulous”They are supposedly asking questions such as “How stoned can she be?” The source added that Goldberg’s agents are “panicking that she may have ruined herself for good.”Goldberg is also a career expert. “has to worry about potential death threats.”

At the end, however, another TV insider insists. “Whoopi may benefit from the fact that people are tired of cancel culture. But it is still astonishing that it’s one rule for Whoopi and another for everyone else.” It’s certainly clear that Goldberg’s ignorant statement has left a sour taste in everyone’s mouths, but without a statement from the network, we can’t say for sure what her future with The ViewWill be.

Check out these Trending News

Whoopi Goldberg Fights with Bill Maher over COVID Jokes

Why Liz Wheeler Probably Won’t Replace Meghan McCain On ‘The View’

Gretchen Carlson Talks About Former Network Fox News in a Blistering New Interview

CBS Supposes To Fire A Reporter To Reduce Costs. Signs Apparently Point To A Lead Anchor

ABC Lawsuit Has ‘GMA’ Co-Hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos Feuding?