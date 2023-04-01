Jennifer Aniston’s Friendship Timeline with Adam Sandler

Source: Getty Images

Continue reading below

How did this sandwich connect these two comedy giants? This is everything that we know so far about Jennifer and Adam’s friendship.

Source: Getty Images They are both adorable and hilarious.

Continue reading below

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston started their friendship with a sandwich.

In the 1990s, Friends Jennifer was with Adam, and she reigned on social media. Based on US WeeklyAdam’s friend Jennifer met Adam one fateful morning at Jerry’s Deli Los Angeles. Jennifer’s friendship with Adam, despite the fact that she was never able to see her unknown friend again, wasn’t lasting.

Years later, platonic love was evident still. Murder Mystery II Red carpet: Jennifer tells it all People magazine, “Yes, there’s trust. Trust is built between us and our mutual trust ensures that we will have fun together. We look after each other. We have deep and unwavering respect for one another.”

Continue reading below

Source: Getty Images Jennifer Aniston (left) and Adam Sandler (right) in 2011.

Adam has some words to share about his bestie. Adam still reminisces about meeting Jennifer the first time he met her. People Magazine“Remember that we met at breakfast and she thought I was hilarious…Then we went to lunch together, and she just made me smile every time I saw her.”

Continue reading below

Adam and Jennifer have been working together many times since 2011.

Jennifer and Adam play the roles of Jennifer in this Netflix film Murder Mystery II As Nick Spitz and Audrey Spitz, respectively. They play a couple that has launched their own detective agency since solving the first murder in 2019. Murder Mystery. Are the comedians from Comedy Central co-starred together on any previous projects Murder Mystery films?

Source: Getty Images They’ve got each other’s backs – literally!

Continue reading below

Murder Mystery Murder Mystery II aren’t Jennifer and Adam’s first co-star rodeos — the pair played a couple in the 2011 film Simply accept it It was their first film project together. Adam was there to support Jennifer in her 2012 Hollywood Walk of Fame star-election. The crowd was in stitches as he delivered a humorous speech about Jennifer.