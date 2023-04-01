Monday, April 3rd: GH Spoilers: Encouragement. Distraction. And Danger.

General Hospital spoilers Monday, April 3, tease distraction, danger, and encouragement! Ava Jerome (Maura West) encourages someone, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) enjoys a little distraction, and Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring) in danger with a target on her back!

General Hospital Spoilers – Encouragement

At GH, Ava encourages Portia (Brook Kerr), how to use this ticket presumably one to the Nurses’ Ball. It’s been a sad couple of days since finding out Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy) had passed, and they just finished having her memorial. But the Nurses’ Ball is something she’d have been a part of had she lived, and it’s important to keep up the legacy.

Besides, Portia needs to have a little fun and dress up time, and what better way than to use her Nurses’ Ball ticket? Ava will be attending with Dr. Austin GatlinHolt (Roger Howarth).

GH Spoilers – Brook Lynn Quartermaine Nurses Her Regret

Backstage at the Nurses’ Ball, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) nurses her regret as Linc Brown (Dan Buran) says it’s an incredible win-win for everybody. Brook Lynn comes face to face with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) and she looks like she’s going to cry. Chase will perform with Blaze, Jacqueline Grace Lopez. All she can remember is how Chase ruined her second chance. They almost reconciled, but then got into another argument and now she’s sure she’s lost all her chances.

General Hospital Spoilers – Distraction

Willow, on the Quartermaine gatehouse’s other side, takes some time to chat with Michael Corinthos, (Chad Duell), before she gets ready for her bone-marrow transplant. They’re planning to watch the Nurses’ Ball live on television, and she tells him she’s exactly where she wants to be. Perhaps by next year and the next ball she’ll be part of the action but for now, this is perfect.

All they do is get comfy on the couch, and then wait for the party to begin. This should be a Nurses’ Ball that no one will forget, but perhaps not for the reasons it should be!

GH Spoilers – Sonny Corinthos Hopes To Steal Some Time With Nina Reeves

The Metro Court ballroom is starting to attract people. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), hopes to spend some time with Nina Reeves, Cynthia Watros) and others. Dex Heller (Evan Hofer), can be seen behind Sonny. Nina smiles when Sonny says that this is far from Nixon Falls. This isn’t any barn dance for the volunteer fire department, this is a much classier event. Sonny and Nina will make a stunning couple, although he’ll continue to watch out for trouble.

General Hospital Spoilers Carly Spencer Toasts

Meanwhile, Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) at a table making a toast with champagne, and she’s probably with Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison). He’ll also be keeping an eye out for trouble, specifically the Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) kind. Carly smiles at him and raises her glasses, saying that it’s possible that his wish might come true.

Drew’s probably wishing Victor would blow up in a submarine in the Arctic ocean, but unfortunately he’s closer than anyone knows. He’s in a van monitoring everything on a screen, and will make an ominous prediction!

GH Spoilers – Danger!

Danger, danger, Lucy Coe – she’s once again gone rogue, leaving the safe house and now she’s dressed for the Nurses’ Ball where she plans to reveal her survival! She’s dressed to the nines as she won’t let the Nurses’ Ball go on without her-she doesn’t think so. But unfortunately for Lucy and the rest of the guests and performers, she just doesn’t think. Even Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) didn’t pick up on the old man with a cane being Victor’s spy, who called him about Lucy being in the Metro Court!

Keep up-to-date with everything that is happening at GH. Keep checking this site often to get the latest news and spoilers about General Hospital.