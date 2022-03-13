DGA Awards 2022 Winners List – Directors Guild Of America

Tonight, the Directors Guild of America will present its 74th annual DGA Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Deadline will post the winners as soon as they are announced. The list is below. You can refresh the page to see new updates.

Maggie Gyllenhaal took the First Time Feature Film award for helming Netflix’s The Lost Daughter. The evening’s first film prize, for Documentary, went to Stanley Nelson for Showtime’s Attica.

Barry Jenkins scooped the TV Movie or Limited Series DGA Award for Amazon’s Underground Railroad and Lucia Aniello took the Comedy Series award for an episode of HBO Max’s Hacks.

On the red carpet earlier, DGA nominee Jane Campion responded to Sam Elliott’s widely reported criticism of her movie The Power of the Dog You can say he “hit the trifecta of misogyny and xenophobia and homophobia.”

Now, on to the show, hosted once again by Judd Abatow.

Lesli Linka Glatter, president of DGA, opened the ceremony by giving a glimpse ahead to the future “exceptional challenges” of next year’s film and TV contract talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers. You can read her complete remarks here.

Presenting the night’s first award, for Children’s Program, Better Things Pamela Adlon, creator-star of the longtime, said Sesame StreetActor who was killed this week “I have to give a shout-out to Emilio Delgado, who played Luis. Alegria para siempre. Did I say it right? I don’t know.” (She did.)

Aldon then presented the award to Smriti Mundhra for HBO Max’s Through Our Eyes.

Don Roy King scored a win for NBC’s Saturday Night Live in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports Regularly Scheduled Programming category. It was for the episode hosted late last season by Keegan Michael Key. Paul Dugdale won the Variety/Talk/News/Sports Specials award for CBS’ Adele: One Night Only

Adam Vetri took the Reality Program prize for directing Discovery Channel’s Getaway Driver “On this show, it’s not a typical reality show,”He stated. “It’s a big show, it’s a dangerous show — high-speed car chases, stunts, pyro and explosions. The importance of a proper DGA AD team cannot be overstated.”

Each director nominated to the Theatrical Film Award receives a medallion and a speech from the podium. Campion is up first tonight.

“We often hear this time of year about ‘first this’ and ‘second that’ — glass ceilings that are left shattered left and right in this industry,”She spoke. “The road here has been long. I remember being the only woman in the room. I remember that outsider feeling as I fought to get my stories told, to bring dynamic stories from underserved perspectives to light. I think it’s perhaps a time to claim a sense of victory on that front. We’ve come so far and what’s more, we’re never going backwards. That sense of the eternal horizon, that spectrum of possibility invigorates me. I hope it invigorates you as well.”

Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve was next, and he described seeing Steven Spielberg’s DuelAt 7 and being afraid of seeing Jaws8. “I wondered who was the magician who transformed trucks into bullies and station wagons into sharks. I was moved to my core when I watched a movie. I had seen those dark clouds before … [Close Encounters of the Third Kind]It felt like I was at home. I realized the way I wanted to live my life as soon as the credits started rolling. I will make cars fish, bad guys turbo engines, and Christmas trees spaceships. I intend to try my hand at filmdirecting.

“For where I come from, kids had famous hockey players names on their jerseys,”Continued the French-Canadian filmmaker. “It gave them courage against the enemy. A few days later, when I decided to try my hand at becoming a filmmaker, I returned to the ice rink wearing a new name: Spielberg. Even though I was the worst hockey player ever, I had a purpose. I had a goal, and I found a way that made sense of my life.

“Mr. Spielberg, you are a giant for me,” Villeneuve said. “I’m here tonight because of you. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for what you brought and what you are still bringing to this day to the cinema.”

Coincidentally, Spielberg was the next Theatrical Feature Film nominee to take the stage, and he spoke about Rita Moreno — who won an Oscar for playing Maria in the 1961 original pic. “During rehearsal, she inspired 60 dancers with stories of her upbringing, making people understand why we needed to reimagine West Side Story,”He stated. “It was really scary taking this on. It was terrifying. I gave up a whole bunch of times. Every single time I said, ‘This is just too dangerous. What If I really f*ck this up?’ Kate [Capshaw] read the script with me. When we read scripts together, Kate and I share pages. … At the end of it, Kate said, ‘You’re making this movie.’ When I would go to her and say, ‘I can’t make this movie.’ She’d say: ‘We don’t want to talk about this anymore. You’re making this picture.’”

Spike Lee will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award to recognize Distinguished Achievement in Motion Picture Direction. This award will be presented later tonight. Garry Hood and Joseph Reidy received Special DGA Awards tonight in recognition of their contributions to the guild.

The DGAs are an important bellwether in the Oscar race: Only seven times since the marquee Theatrical Feature Film award’s inception in 1949 has the winner differed from the eventual Oscar winner for Directing. Last year was no exception. Nomadland‘s Chloé Zhao took the DGA’En route to her Oscar win for Best Director, she won the top film prize. However, Sam Mendes won in 2020 the DGA Award. This award was before the Oscar went Bong Joonho.

This year, the Academy Award field doesn’t match up exactly with the DGA’s Theatrical Feature Film nominees. Belfast‘s Kenneth Branagh, Licorice Pizza‘s Paul Thomas Anderson, The Power of the Dog‘s Jane Campion and West Side Story‘s Steven Spielberg are up for both prizes, but the DGA’s fifth nom went to Dune‘s Denis Villeneuve. Despite the film being nominated for 10 Oscars Best Direction was not selected. Ryusuke Hamaguchi was instead nominated by the Academy. Drive My Car.

These are the winners of the 74th DGA Awards.

MOVIES AVAILABLE FOR TELEVISION and LIMITED SERIES

BARRY JENKINS

Underground Railroad

(Amazon)

Mr. Jenkins’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager Richleigh Heagh First Assistant Director Liz Tan

Elaine Wood is the second assistant director

Wayne Witherspoon, Second Assistant Director

Jesse Carmona, AJ Bruno are additional Second Assistant Directors

COMEDY SERIES

LUCIA ANIELLO

Hacks, “There Is No Line”

(HBO Max)

COMMERCIALS

BRADFORD YOUNG

(Serial Pictures and Somesuch)

Super. Human., Channel 4 Paralympics – 4Creative First Assistant Director: Jez Oakley

FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM Director

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Lost Daughter

(Netflix)

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

DON ROY THE KING

Saturday Night Live, ” Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo”

(NBC)

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

PAUL DUGDALE

Adele: Only for One Night

(CBS)

DOCUMENTARY

STANLEY NULSON

Attica

(Showtime)

REALITY PROGRAMS

ADAM VETRI

Driver Getaway “Electric Shock”

(Discovery Channel)

Mr. Vetri’s Directorial Team:

John Esposito, First Assistant Director. Eric Pai, Second Assistant Director

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SMRITI MUNDHRA

Through Our Eyes “Shelter”

(HBO Max)