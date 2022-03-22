Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Allegedly Reunited ‘Secret Meetings,’ Anonymous Source Said

Are You Jennifer AnistonAnd Brad PittStill planning a new project? A tabloid reported last year that famously friendly exes were meeting secretly around this time. Let’s take another look at the wild rumor.

Jennifer Aniston ‘Coy’ About Brad Pitt Reunion?

Last March Us Weekly Aniston received the thrilling news that a Jennifer Aniston/Brad Pitt reunion was in progress. Aniston celebrated her return to work 12 months ago. Morning ShowOn Instagram, she shared photos of Clyde in her trailer. The man lying on the floor was more intriguing to fans. Although his face wasn’t visible, internet sleuths insisted the unknown man looked suspiciously like Aniston’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Pitt was also on the same lot, shooting Bullet TrainIt began to look as if Pitt and Aniston had rekindled their romance.

“Everyone is going crazy over the picture, but Jen is playing it coy, and keeping it tight-lipped. The fact that Jen isn’t denying that she and Brad were caught on camera has made people even more suspicious,” a snitch dished. However, sources claim that there was a lot of catch-up to be done between them. “Brad felt bad about what he put Jen through, but they worked through their issues and started from scratch. The more they talked, the more they realized how much they’d missed each other as friends,”The tipster ended. “It’s a never say never situation.”

Are Aniston and Pitt Reunited?

We hated to disappoint fans, but it didn’t look like a reunion was in the cards for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. It wasn’t a romantic one, at least. It’s no secret that the former spouses have managed to find their way back to each other as friends over the years. Pitt attended Aniston’s birthday party in 2019, they were photographed together at the 2020 SAG Awards, and they did the Ridgemont High – Fast TimesThe charity table was also read together in the same year. So, it wouldn’t even be that outrageous for Pitt to be hanging out with Aniston.

According to a source That claimed to work. The Morning Show, the man in Aniston’s trailer looked a lot like a staff member, and it probably This wasn’t Pitt. And we’re inclined to believe them since there really wasn’t anything distinctive about the man that would suggest it was Pitt. And since there haven’t been any credible connections between Aniston and Pitt over the last year, it really seems like this photo was just a coincidence.

The Magazine on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Besides, we aren’t buying any story from Us Weekly Without doing some serious due diligence. Last year, the magazine started a rumor that Aniston was dating Halle Berry’s ex Gabriel Aubry. We discovered that this story was false after doing some digging. The outlet also reported that Aniston was and Brad Pitt were there. “friends with benefits.”Since Us Weekly hasn’t become any more reliable over the last year, we finally feel good about putting this rumor to rest.

More Stories from Suggest

The Reason Lisa Bonet reportedly took Jason Momoa back from Lisa Bonet after a shocking split

Matt LeBlanc Allegedly ‘Smashing The Scales’ At Over 300 Pounds After Breakup; ‘Hit Rock Bottom,’ Anonymous Source Claims

One Of Katie Holmes’ Famous Exes Is Apparently Desperate To Get A Second Chance With Her, Gossip Claims

Ben Affleck Supposedly Had a Serious Falling out With Jennifer Garner.