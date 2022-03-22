How 9-1-1: Lone Star Brought Angela Bassett’s Athena Grant In For A Mini-Crossover To Celebrate New Time Slot

Spoiler alert! Spoiler alert! 9-1-1: Lone StarEpisode “Prince Albert in a Can.”Beware!

Sometimes Texas can be nice to California. 9-1-1: Lone StarJust proved it with their welcoming Angela Bassett ’s powerhouse Sgt. Athena Grant Enjoy a funny cameo on the latest episode. “Prince Albert in a Can.” Seeing Athena help Carlos And Grace While it might have been an amusing moment to track down a criminal, for the remainder of the hour, it was a serious matter. First responders really went through it Some of them include Trouble for Owen CatherineThat seems to be just the beginning.

“Prince Albert in a Can”Grace (Sierra Aylina McClain) taking a call, seemingly from a domestic violence victim hiding with her baby from her tweaked-out boyfriend. Carlos (Rafael Silva() chased the suspect and used his Taser to take him down. The suspect was still holding a butcher’s knife. Unfortunately, the man died after falling onto his own knife, neck-first. To make matters worse, the call was a prank. Carlos and Grace became angry and set out to discover who made the false report.

Lone Star‘s elite learned their victim had enemies in the gaming world, and traced the fake 9-1-1 call back to…wait for it…Los Angeles! Carlos and Grace viewed the video call from Grace while Athena Grant took the arrest. Athena Grant thanked the Texas couple for their assistance, but the sergeant deflected praise with a rather meta summary:

All the hard work was done by you guys. Detective, I was there for the fun.

Carlos may not be a detective, but Rafael Silva told TV Insider The kind words gave his character a huge boost of confidence. They did a mini-crossover between the two 9-1-1Shows celebrated Lone Star’s new time slot, now airing immediately after 9-1-1Fox News, Silva was excited about the opportunity to work with Angela Bassett. 9-1-1 franchise . Silva said:

It’s beautiful Monday nights now are gonna be thunderous. We’re gonna have two hours of 9-1-1, two of the biggest shows on network television and Fox’s biggest shows right now. It’s beautiful to see their energies working together, Carlos, Grace, and Athena.

It was great to see all the departments work together. We can see crossover again — even if it’s something small and light-hearted like this. Every crossover doesn’t have to be a disaster episode.

Owen (disasters), Owen (destroyers)Rob LoweCatherine (Amy Acker) seem to be in the midst of one after “Prince Albert in a Can”Catherine suffered a panic attack after receiving a card that contained powder. “Now you’re really toxic.”Although the powder was actually corn starch, Owen found a dead pig and wrote the words in his bed. “Toxic Pig”In blood, written on the wall

We’ll get more of that action in next week’s episode, “Negative Space.”You can find the episode description here:

Owen is worried that his past will come back to haunt him after a stalker attacks him and Catherine (guest star Amy Acker). Tommy and Gillian are facing consequences as Tommy saves the life a woman in a dress. ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ bracelet.