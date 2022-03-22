Alexander Skarsgård Recalls The Northman Scene That Left Him ‘A Wreck,’ And It Sounds Wild

Although Robert Eggers is a writer/director who has made only two feature films, his reputation has been established with an intense and visceral style. Both The Witch The LighthouseBeautiful movies with stunning visuals, that are also filled with obscene horrors. His next film, the Viking adventure, will be a sequel. There is no doubt that there is high expectations for the same. The Northman, but star Alexander Skarsgård (who underwent an impressive physical transformation for the movie) has now painted a pretty striking picture that suggests the work may actually be Eggers’ most nerve-shredding yet.

The Northman is now almost exactly one month away from hitting theaters domestically, and Skarsgård recently recounted his experience working on the movie in an interview with Empire. Although he has spoken previously about the chaos of the shoot, he highlighted one scene in the period revenge drama that took him 30 takes to perfect. He also noted that the work was exhausting. “truly a wreck.”The actor said,

This was the final shot in a complex sequence of Viking berserkers raiding Slav villages. The choreography was so difficult, with all these elements, 50 people fighting simultaneously, the extras and the horses… making it look perfect was a real undertaking… That climax, where I rip a guy’s throat out and howl at the moon… it was primal. It was exhausting. You can see my exhaustion in the shot. I was a complete wreck. It was truly a wreck.

When I think of throat ripping in movies my brain instantly goes to Patrick Swayze in Road HouseWill Forte in The MacgruberIt’s exciting to imagine that series/movie. The NorthmanI will be challenging them for supremacy in throat-ripping. It is a very intense description of the sequence and I can’t wait for it to unfold on the big screen.

If you want to get a better idea of the cinematic experience, you can view its first trailer from December 2013 below.

Based on a medieval Scandinavian legend, The Northman stars Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth, a Viking prince born to Queen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman) and King Aurvandill (Ethan Hawke). When his father is killed, he goes on a mission to get revenge against those responsible – pushing himself to extreme limits in the process. The spectacular cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Claes Bang, Björk, Ralph Ineson, and the always-excellent Willem Dafoe (who just worked with Robert Eggers on The Lighthouse).

The NorthmanIt has taken some time for it to arrive. Filming started in March 2020 and was completed before the COVID-19 pandemic. After the wheels started to turn again, principal photography was completed in December 2020. The movie is now being ready for release in theaters on April 22. Our Quick Things guide provides more information about the movie.

