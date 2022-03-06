Jessica Alba Allegedly Planned for a Billion-Dollar Divorce.

Jessica AlbaShe has everything: children, a loving husband. Cash WarrenA billion dollars. The Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver SurferStar got married to Warren in 2008. However, reports suggest that Warren may now lose hundreds of millions in a costly divorce. Gossip Cop isn’t so sure about it. Here are some myths we’ve encountered about Alba’s marriage.

Brink Of Billion-Dollar Divorce

According to StarCash Warren and Jessica Alba were having trouble co-existing. A source said that “They don’t make time for each other, and Cash feels neglected.”Alba was seen attending an LA Rams match without her wedding band, which indicated trouble at home. According to a tipter, “Their lives became busier and Cash sometimes feels like an afterthought in Jessica’s life.”There were no further date nights.

We laughed at the ridiculous wedding ring angle. The tabloid made it sound like she was alerting the world that she’s now single. Alba was simply attending a football game with her parents and maybe didn’t want to risk losing her ring in the chaos of the day. These two seemed happy as clams after they shared some adorable puppy pictures earlier in June.

Urging Warren To ‘Step Up’

Per OK!Jessica Alba needed a quieter 2022 as 2021 was too busy. According to a source, “Jessica is determined to take some time off this coming year because the kids are growing up so fast, so she’s pushing Cash to get back to work.” Warren was once a producer, but he hasn’t worked on a film since 2015. “Jessica would like to help Cash boost his confidence by doing something worthwhile and has even offered to put up some financing,”An insider’s explanation.

The couple have Scrooge McDuck cash, so neither of them really need to work. It’s not as if Alba’s billion-dollar empire requires Warren to produce a few films. He appears to be busy running a successful clothing business. The Instagram photos again proved that they were together in Mexico, so the story was false.

Jessica Alba in Crisis Mode

In another StarStory: Warren and Alba took an urgent trip to Miami following an extended period of hardship. Both were in “crisis mode,”According to an insider, “it nearly destroyed them.”The outlet said that they were able to resolve their relationship problems by having a conversation. There’s still plenty of love in the marriage, and now they’re better than ever.

Talk about being vague. There was no evidence from any tabloid. “crisis mode,”It did not have any words of Warren or Alba. They were frequently spotted together on dates both before and during their Miami trip. Alba’s true story can be found here. Gossip Cop.

