12 Leprechauns in Movies & TV for St. Patrick’s Day: From “Finian’s Rainbow” to “South Park” (Photos).

By
Tom O'Brien
-
0
1
leprechaun luck of the irish

“The Luck of the Irish” (1948) Tyrone Power portrays a reporter traveling from Ireland to New York with a leprechaun as his guide and servant.

leprechaun darby o'gill

Disney

“Darby O’Gill and the Little People” (1959) This Disney film, which was one of Sean Connery’s first major Hollywood roles, centered on an Irish caretaker’s attempts to capture the King of the Leprechauns.

leprechaun bewitched

“Bewitched”- The Leprechaun (1966).Bewitched’s witches encountered many other magical creatures in the sitcom’s ongoing series.

leprechaun finian's rainbow

“Finian’s Rainbow” (1968) This musical fantasy was directed by Francis Ford Coppola and stars Fred Astaire as an Irishman who robs a leprechaun of his pot of gold, then emigrates the U.S.

leprechaun twighlight zone

“Twilight Zone”- The Leprechaun Artist (1986). The 1980s reboot’s Season 1 episode follows three teenage girls who are granted three wishes by a leprechaun.

leprechaun getting lucky

“Getting Lucky” (1990) A leprechaun hidden in a beer can grants three wishes to a teenager, including a date with a hot cheerleader.

leprechaun in space

“Leprechaun”Series (1993-19)Warwick Davis was the evil leprechaun in the opening film of the slasher horror franchise. Seven sequels have been made to the original, including 2000. “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood”This video features a rapping Davis.

leprechaun luck of the irish 2001

Disney

“The Luck of the Irish” (2001) This Disney movie features Ryan Merriman, a teenage boy who fights an evil Leprechaun in search of a gold charm.

leprechaun south park

Comedy Central

“South Park”- Imaginationland (2007) Cartman tells the gang that Cartman has seen a Leprechaun. He then warns them about terrorist threats.

leprechaun the simpsons

Fox

“The Simpsons”Many episodes Leprechauns are recurring characters in the series.

Leprechaun's Revenge red clover

Syfy

“Red Clover”/”Leprechaun’s Revenge” (2012)This Syfy movie features Billy Zane as a sheriff fighting a deadly leprechaun.

artemis fowl

Disney

“Artemis Fowl” (2020)

Based on EoinColfer’s best-selling children’s series, this fantasy movie features a reconnaissance unit known as the LEPRecon, which tracks down fairies who wander into places they shouldn’t.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here