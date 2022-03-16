Brittany Matthews shares a glimpse into her honeymoon with Patrick Mahomes

Only days after their tropical Hawaiian wedding, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews jetted off to another to yet another location to begin their honeymoon.

Brittany, 26, gave her social media followers a glimpse into the start of the celebratory vacation, sharing several moments to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 15 . In one pic, she captures the romantic setting inside a private jet, complete with rose petalsAnd “Happy Honeymoon,” sign revealing that their trip is scheduled to last until March 22.

In Another clipThe high school sweethearts toast each other with pink cocktails garnished by strawberries, while on the plane.

The longtime loves also Taken a selfieOnce they reached their destination, the couple was ready to go. Brittany kept the bridal vibe going, wearing a white shirtdress featuring a sexy side cut-out and accessorized with light blue strappy sandals complete with a bow on top and a matching Dior handbag. The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback, 26 years old, coordinated in a light-blue button-up shirt, ripped jeans, light blue sneakers.