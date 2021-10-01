Jason Blum: Why Halloween Kills is Going To Stream According To Jason Blum

Countless movies were pulled back during the pandemic. The pandemic left many disappointed fans. Halloween KillsWas A full year delay The Jamie Lee Curtis slasher, however, is almost upon us. Jason Blum has recently explained why Halloween KillsAlso available: Go to streaming Peacock.

With Halloween KillsMoviegoers were stunned to discover that the movie would also be available on streaming just weeks before its release. This hasn’t stopped folks like Jamie Lee Curtis Hyping up the delayed slasher’s release, but it definitely turned a few heads. Jason Blum recently revealed that the decision was actually his.

It was my idea. [Peacock] didn’t approach me. I approached them. Like everyone else, I believe in the theatrical experience. There should eventually be windows. I think Universal’s strategy of the three-week window is a great strategy, but I had a bad distribution experience with Freaky. That movie is a great movie, and it didn’t get seen because the distribution of it got all twisted up. It was my fault.

It is interesting. Blumhouse is known for being a haven for horror, but that doesn’t mean the studio hasn’t made errors in the past. Jason Blum specifically cited Vince Vaughn’s body-swap horror movie FreakyHe was so disappointed that the movie had been canceled, he decided to give it a special theatrical run. As such, Halloween KillsIt will be available in streaming and movies formats, making it more accessible.

Jason Blum’s comments to IndieWire help to peel back the curtain on what it’s like at the head of a major movie studio. Horror movies are typically smaller than blockbuster films, but they can still make a lot of money. Blum is determined to change the film industry. most eyes possible Are on Halloween Kills.

Jason Blum, and others, have some good news. Halloween KillsThis is a pretty high level at the moment. While David Gordon Green’s 2018 movie very much focused on Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie and her family, the universe is definitely expanding in the upcoming slasher. Haddonfield will be ready to fight Michael Myers, and it will bring in A number of OG actors are represented from John Carpenter’s original HalloweenFilm.

Trailers Halloween KillsMake it look just like this AvengersThere are many horror movies, with actors playing against Michael Myers after 40 years. It will be interesting for the audience to see if the movie can surpass the record-breaking 2018 sequel. This is especially true considering that the movie will also be available for streaming.