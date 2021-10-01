Can Yusuf Cat Stevens Rewrite His Script Again?

It can be difficult to revive a career, especially if it involves stars bent on destruction. Cat Stevens, the folk/pop icon who gave us music and lyrics is a good example. “Miles from Nowhere,”But now he wants to be somewhere. A new tour, a memoir and an album are the result.

It was 50 years ago that Cat, an apparently gentle British hippie suddenly re-emerged under the name Yusuf Islam. Even as his first album rose to the top of charts and his songs lit up, Harold and MaudeThe movie “The Godfather” is destined to become a legend.

The Muslim wanderer, confused by his sudden fame, seemed to be living his own lyrics. “On the road to find out.”He found isolation and anger which he then exacerbated by reckless comments about author Salman Rushdie. This led to a literary controversy.

Can Cat find acceptance? Howard Fishman is a noted composer and performer who votes yes. Fishman reviewed important 1970s voices and concluded that the pandemic was over. “I may not be the person I am today had I not been exposed to Cat and his music.” His songs ultimately “occupied a space between earnest innocence and earned wisdom,”Fishman, wrote Fishman in Washington Post.

Cat’s link to Harold and MaudeThis was by chance. The movie, directed by Hal Ashby, focused on an aimless youth who unexpectedly finds a life mentor — one who suddenly abandons him. The film’s mentor Maude (Ruth Gordon) explains to Harold (Bud Cort), how he can become a comedian and suicidal. “consistency is not a human trait.”

As a model of inconsistency, Cat’s lyrics over the years teetered between Buddhism, Taoism and total confusion. He is now a silver-haired father of six and resides in Dubai. “Where Do The Children Play?”Asks him one of his songs, and it seems he is determined to find the answer.

Full disclosure: Had Hal Ashby not introduced Cat Stevens to me, I wouldn’t have known about him. I had just purchased the script. Harold and MaudeParamount wanted Ashby to direct the film. Colin Higgins (a UCLA film student) had written the script. He was working as a pool cleaner. Having come of age in remote New Caledonia, Higgins found himself baffled by Hollywood and its values – a confusion expressed in his hilarious script.

Ashby, who just directed his first movie, The LandlordAlthough he shared my love for the screenplay, he was reluctant to take responsibility. “I love it but I’m struggling to find a point of view,”He said. He called me one day to tell me. “I’d like to bring over a new friend.”

The friend turned out to be a scraggly kid in torn jeans who looked like he hadn’t slept in months. Ashby had heard his music at a bar and traced his location. He then shared the screenplay. “The script has the words but it yearns for the music,”Ashby explained. “This man will deliver the music.”

Cat had actually written many songs before this, and they seemed strangely relevant to the exuberant song. “If You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out,”This was the bookend to the movie and album. Ashby was able to sense the fitting. Fishman suggests that Fishman was wise to this. “His songs capture the happiness of being sad,”He explained, admittingly borrowing the line Victor Hugo.

As he was shooting, Ashby kept a succession of Stevens’ songs playing in the background, as though encouraging the performances to embody their spirit. Our goal was to portray Maude’s positive outlook on life, and not her being a maudlin.

From today’s perspective, Harold and Maude represented a uniquely ’60s indulgence – a love story involving an 80-year-old woman and an 18-year-old boy. Its marketers were not happy with the final result. Paramount was unable to decide whether or not to release the product.

When the release The GodfatherThree months unexpectedly delayed due to a well-known re-edit. Harold and MaudeIt was crammed into Christmas playdates. There was no campaign. The results were predictable: Most theaters were empty. In some communities, however, the film struck a chord, playing for over a year — an offbeat date movie with filmgoers singing the songs and quoting the lines.

Harold and Maudeto be part of that elite group of films that appear to have an afterlife. The artist Yusuf/Cat Stevens may be able to tap into this afterlife.