Colin Jost’s Mother was ‘Thrown” by His Decision to Name Son Cosmo

Colin Jost’s decision to name Cosmo after his son was confusing his mother.

On “Seth Meyers,”Jost claimed that Scarlett Johansson and him were called by Jost to suggest that the moniker be changed.

Jost explained that she was able to come around after meeting Staten Island residents who have Cosmo-related relatives.

Colin JostKerry Kelly, the mother of the child, was puzzled by Scarlett Johansson and her son’s decision to call their child Cosmo. “Saturday Night Live” head writer revealed.

Thursday’s episode on NBC’s “The View” airs.Late Night“Host Seth Meyers, an Fernsehsender “SNL”An alum who was the anchor of the show’s inaugural episode “Weekend Update”segment, before Jost assumed control in 2014, asked his successor about his family’s reaction to the child’s unique moniker.

“My family is very supportive always,”Jost began.

He continued, “My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn’t quite understand it. I don’t know if she thought it was kind of like a hippie thing, like a dirty hippie thing.”

Colin Jost

Jost and Johansson Their son’s arrival was announced (and named)Instagram August 2018, months after they Got marriedIn a small ceremony that took place in October 2020. Rose Dorothy Dauriac, a 7 year old daughter of Johansson and Romain Dauriac, is also Johansson’s previous marriage.

Kelly called Kelly and the couple “three or four”Jost remembered Cosmo’s birth certificate a few days after he was brought home from the hospital. Kelly was informed by them that they had already registered the document at hospital.

“She was like, ‘Oh OK, interesting because I was reading that there’s also a name Cosimo with an ‘I,’ so that could also be an option. Maybe you call him Cosimo, that’s his real name, but then you can call him still Cosmo,'”Jost shared Meyers.





Kelly learned that the name of her grandson was not as obscure as she thought when she started to talk about it with Staten Island residents. The comedian stated that Cosmo is a relative of many members of the borough’s Italian community.

“She would call and she would say, ‘I met someone. They said their uncle’s name is Cosmo, so it is OK,'”Jost stated.

Despite comedian’s insistence that his son’s name had already been taken “locked in,”Kelly added another suggestion for good measure.

“She goes, ‘There’s a patron saint called Cosmos, so that’s another option,'”Jost stated.

He replied: “We don’t need more worse variants on Cosmo, but thanks, Mom.”