Jared Leto Strolls New York City Barefoot in ‘WeCrashed.

Jared Leto joked that he walked barefoot in New York City. “WeCrashed” being a stunt.

Adam Neumann, cofounder of WeWork, was well-known for his barefoot style.

It was said by the actor. “wasn’t too difficult”But he has been there since “been practicing my whole life.”

In the series, Leto portrays WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann. It chronicles the rise of the company as well as Neumann’s departure from the role of CEO. In 2019, Insider received information from sources inside the company who were close to Neumann.He often went to work and lived in the Hamptons barefoot. And, Reddit, 2019 photoHe also walked NYC streets barefoot.

“If you’ve ever lived in New York, you know there’s one thing you don’t wanna do is walk down that street barefoot,” Leto Entertainment TonightThe “WeCrashed”Premiered March 18. “So that was — I think I got a little stunt pay that day.”

Leto, who plays Neumann in the first episode of the series, walks out of his apartment completely naked wearing jeans and an t-shirt.

Leto applied his immersive and method acting approach to “WeCrashed,”Anne Hathaway, his costar, said that he didn’t act out of character while filming the series. “The Tonight Show with Stephen Colbert.”This is except for one instance in which Hathaway quoted an excerpt from “House of Gucci”To him, it was like he was trying to recall his latest role, Paolo Gucci.

“I didn’t know what would happen because he’s so intense in his commitment to his process, but I swear to God, he split into three,”Colbert was informed by Hathaway. “It was like a Horcrux. It was like over here was Jared, here was Paolo Gucci, and here was Adam Neumann.”