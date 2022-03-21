Lena Headey will direct the debut of Thriller ‘Violet’

“Game of Thrones”Lena Headey, star of the film “The Last Man Standing”, will make her directorial debut. “Violet,” a psychological thriller that’s in the vein of “The Talented Mr. Ripley”And “Single White Female.”

“Violet”The story is based on a 2019 novel by SJIHolliday and concerns two single female travelers who form a strong friendship while stuck in a cabin on the Trans-Siberian Express. It soon becomes obvious that one of these women is not the person she claims to be.

The script was written by Gareth Pritchard. Production will begin in October 2022.

Goldfinch Entertainment produces and finances “Violet,”Ben Charles Edwards, Phil McKenzie and Pritchard co-producing Goldfinch. Pritchard also coproducing Sankara Pictures. Mark Foligno, Limelight CTL, will also co-produce.

Marcus Stamps and Ed Boase, both of Dark Alliance Film, who originally offered the book, will be executive producing.

“Susi’s ‘Violet’ is a compulsive page turner that stayed with me long after I finished the book – it’s exciting that my first feature as a director will be such an intense female thriller,”Headey made the statement in a statement. “It’s a wild ride to the finish with vast cinematic scope, centering around two very complex women who will completely unravel over the course of the film. I can’t wait to get rolling!”

“Goldfinch Entertainment exists to fuel incredible projects and creative leaps – and we’re excited to be supporting the multi-talented Lena Headey’s foray into feature directing with this irresistible and chilling female-fronted thriller. Gareth has deftly selected and adapted an impossible to put down book into a riveting exploration of a casual friendship that goes deeply awry – and we can’t wait to see it come to life on screen,” McKenzie added.

Lena Headey directed a short film in 2019, called “The Last of the Wild”. “The Trap”That was nominated to a BAFTA. She also directed the film. “Game of Thrones”Maisie Williams stars as co-star in a music video directed by Freya Riddings “You Mean the World to Me.”She directed another music video in 2020 for French DJ Madeon.

DeadlineFirst reported the news.