Laurie Metcalf has landed a new role for HBO. What about The Conners?

The ConnersThere are many irreplaceable stars in the world, and Laurie Metcalf is one of them. Her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, has long brought audiences laughter, but the actress does get other gigs outside of the show. Metcalf recently landed a new role with HBO. This could raise questions about her future on ABC’s sitcom.

Laurie Metcalf will be joining the HBO Max series Hacks Season 2 She is a frequent guest star. She isn’t the first to produce with the premium cable company. Moving on. Metcalf will join Martha Kelly and Ming Na Wen who will also be appearing in the same role. Margaret Cho was also announced as a guest star, with the distinction presumably indicating that she won’t be recurring. Metcalf, along with her colleagues, joins a series that features legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance. She mentors Ava (Hannah Einbinder), 25, as she prepares for her new act for upcoming tours.

It’s exciting to hear that the Lady BirdStar is aboard Hacks Season 2 though, if you’re a fan ofThe ConnersYou may be worried Jackie is about to leave. While we have no way of knowing what will happen for sure, it’s important to point out that it’s not usual for actors to work on shows simultaneously. While a recurring role is a bit meatier for the Oscar-nominated actress, it’s not nearly as massive as her commitment to the Roseanne follow-up. It’s possible this role only minimally impacts her work on The Conners, and it’s even possible it might not affect it at all.

Hacks isn’t the first series Laurie Metcalf has stepped into since she started work on the ABC series. She’s featured in the much-talked-about Hulu series The DropoutShe did voice work on the Netflix series Q-ForceIn 2021. In short, jumping into another series isn’t anything new for Metcalf, and she’s a veteran actress who’s certainly capable of juggling multiple obligations if need be.

Fans may feel concerned, however, because there is the question of how long. The Conners can retain actors like Laurie Metcalf (who almost didn’t get one of her funniest moments in the original series Because of censorship John Goodman (ironically, also a star of HBO’s) The Righteous Gemstones). Both were well-known in the original. Roseanneseries, but they are still highly in demand in Hollywood, as Metcalf’s recent gig shows.

It is a questionable as to whether or not the series can continue without the cast members. The creatives will also have to consider how they would handle writing around their absences. Then again, we’re talking about a franchise that successfully managed to write off its main character ( much to the star’s dismay ) and rebrand itself entirely after Roseanne Barr’s controversial tweet . It’s possible that the series could survive almost any situation at this point, even an exit from one its key stars.