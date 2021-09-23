A Side Effect Of Antidepressants That Might Surprise You

Despite the odd aforementioned side effect, amitriptyline is still a common drug, with leading rates of efficacy for depression as of 2018. Cambridge University Press conducted a systematic review of 186 randomized control trials comparing amitriptyline with other tricyclics/heterocyclics or with an SSRI, and found an overall estimated efficacy significantly favoring amitriptyline. The dropout rates in the amitriptyline-treated group were higher than those in the control group. This led to the conclusion that while amitriptyline may not be as well tolerated as other antidepressants, it is more effective than others and has a greater rate of recovery than other antidepressants. While WebMD lists a total of about 75 possible side effects from taking amitriptyline, most are considered rare. Dry mouth, headache, dizziness and weight gain are the most common side effects of amitriptyline. Drugs.com also warns that those who have recently had a heart attack should not use amitriptyline. People under 24 years old may have thoughts of suicide when they first start taking the drug. It is recommended to see a physician every 12 weeks for monitoring symptoms. If you are experiencing any new or worsening symptoms, such as mood changes or behavior changes, panic attacks or difficulty sleeping, irritation or hostility, aggression, thoughts of suicide, or thoughts about hurting yourself, it is important to speak with your doctor immediately.