Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Raphinha linked, Osimhen twist, Premier League side eyes Tierney, £100m Rice latest

MORNING GONERS

Reports claim that the Gunners won’t pursue a Victor Osimhen deal.

ESPN reports that Arsenal’s interest in Napoli’s striker has been ended.

The club will spend the majority of their transfer budget on a central-midfielder.

Both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are reported targets for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal knows how much Josip talo, a Croatian centre-back will cost the club.

Mikel arteta wants to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace and the Dinamo Zagreb center back.

Sutalo, on the other hand, is the more affordable option.

His club would reportedly consider an £18million fee.

Gilberto Silva, a former Arsenal star, has paid tribute to Jakub Kiwior’s start at the club.

“It was great, he did a great game, and I was very happy for him to see him on the field,” the Brazilian said.

“You see, the team is fighting for the title, and then you have one young lad who comes in for his first start of the season against Chelsea, where Arsenal need to come back after the last three results.

“He had to respond and help the team on the field, and he did it so well.”

Mikel Arteta said to Arsenal’s players and staff, “You can go crazy if you score another late Premier League win.”

The referee for the Gunners’ clash at Newcastle today is Chris Kavanagh, the official who complained about wild celebrations by Arteta’s men after Reiss Nelson’s 97th-minute winner over Bournemouth in March.

Kavanagh’s match report led to an FA probe, to the fury of Arsenal fans and the bemusement of Gunners boss Arteta.

He said: “Even when I am watching TV and another team scores in the 97th minute, and they celebrate like that… they should do.

“This is the beauty of this sport. When you have the chance to do it — do it!”

Unai Emery is reported to want a reunion of Kiernan Tierney with Aston Villa.

The Daily Mail claims that Arsenal’s 25-year-old left-back is also on his transfer wishlist.

Emery, while in charge of Arsenal in 2019, brought Scottish international Tierney back to the Emirates.

Former Celtic ace, who became popular in North London with the fans of Premier League champions. He has only made five appearances for them this season.