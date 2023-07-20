God Is a Bullet claims to be inspired by true events but how much of the film’s story is true and what elements are fiction?

The movie stars Nikolaj Coster Waldau of Game of Thrones and Jamie Foxx of Django Unchained. It follows a detective that will do anything to protect his daughter from an evil cult.

God is a Bullet: Plot Preview

God is a Bullet follows Bob Hightower who finds out that his former wife has been killed and his daughter, aged 15, has been abducted by a satanic group.

Hightower doubts the law enforcement’s ability to save his child and takes action to destroy the cult.

In order to do so, the detective must ally with Case Hardin, a young woman who previously escaped the cult’s grasp.

Together, the pair team up with Jamie Foxx’s shadowy Ferryman to help Hightower infiltrate the insidious organization and unleash his vengeance on its leader.

Based on a true event, is God Is A Bullet?

God is a bullet was indeed inspired by a real story.

This film is a remake of Boston Teran’s 1999 novel with the same title. Boston Teran was the pen name used by the author, who has not revealed his real identity.

The following is a breakdown of the. Post by on Teran’s website, the story of God Is a Bullet is inspired by the author’s own experiences.

Donald Allen, an author friend, claimed to have helped Teran find a young girl who had fled a violent cult in Mexico.

It was reported that the girl was the daughter a Rose who inspired the fictional character Case Hardin played by Maika.

Allen also revealed that he introduced Boston Teran to an ex-pat known as the Ferryman who would serve as the influence for Jamie Foxx’s character.

Teran’s novel gets its title from an experience the author had while visiting Thailand according to The Cinemaholic.

When Teran frequents a bar reportedly witnessed a man graffitiing a phrase onto the wall of the building that translated to: “God is a bullet right to the head. You start to feel better the minute you’re dead.”

God is a bullet was the first Boston Terran novel published in 1999.

God is a Bullet will be available for purchase and rental via digital stores across the US and Canada after its release at home on July 11, 2023.

In the US, fans who like physical media can purchase God is a Bullet in DVD or Blu-ray format starting September 5.

This film was originally released in theaters on June 23, 2009.