Jamie Spears Suspended From Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

The court has made a big decision regarding Britney Spears‘ ongoing conservatorship.

In a hearing held at a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday, Sept. 29, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled Jamie Spears was suspended from his role effective today.

E! News has learned from the courtroom that business owner John Zabel will be the temporary conservator of the estate through the end of the year. Britney’s lawyer stated that he will file his own petition within the next 30-45 day to end the conservatorship and to present a formal plan.

Britney was absent from the hearing. Her parents were present on the phone, but didn’t speak during the proceedings.

Jamie, Britney’s conservator for the past 13-years, filed a petition asking a judge to decide whether Britney’s conservatorship should be terminated. Britney’s attorney previously filed court papers in July to replace Jamie with another conservator.

Jamie’s legal team claimed that the conservatorship had helped the singer. “get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order. But recently, things have changed.”