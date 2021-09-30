Panel Subpoenas 11 in Capitol Riot Inquiry, Eyeing Jan. 6 Rally Planners

WASHINGTON — The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack issued 11 more subpoenas on Wednesday, targeting allies of President Donald J. Trump who were involved in the planning and organizing of the “Stop the Steal” rally that fueled the mob violence on Jan. 6.

The panel sent subpoenas to Amy Kremer, the chairwoman of Women for America First, which helped plan the rally near the White House on Jan. 6; Caroline Wren, a Trump fund-raiser, who is listed as a “V.I.P. advisor” in a National Park Service permit for the event; Cindy Chafian, another organizer; Hannah Salem Stone, who managed logistics for the rally; and Justin Caporale, a former top aide to Melania Trump, the former first lady.

The committee also sent subpoenas to Katrina Pierson, Mr. Trump’s former national campaign spokeswoman; Kylie Jane Kremer, the daughter of Amy Kremer, who was involved with the “March for Trump” bus tour; Lyndon Brentnall, the owner of a Florida-based security company contracted for the rally; Maggie Mulvaney, a niece of the former top Trump aide Mick Mulvaney, who is listed on the permit for the rally; Megan Powers, a former operations director for Mr. Trump; and Tim Unes, whose company was listed as the stage manager for the gathering.

“You assisted in organizing the rally held at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, in support of then-President Trump and his allegations of election fraud,” Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi and the chairman of the committee, wrote in letters accompanying the subpoenas. “President Trump spoke at the rally shortly before the attack on the Capitol, urging the crowd to ‘fight much harder’ and ‘stop the steal.’”