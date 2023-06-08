Miles Morales Spider-Verse Films Are Nearing Their End

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Miles Morales Spider-Verse Films Are Nearing Their End

Sony has created a number of spin-offs based on the Spider-Verse franchise. This is a great way to showcase Spider-people who aren’t named Peter Parker.

Christopher Miller confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that they are producing two live-action TV shows centered on Spideys. The Writers Strike has put them on hold, but we hope to resume production once the strike is over. Nicholas Cage voiced Spider-Man Noir in “Into the Spider-Verse”. Fans may remember him. Miller was coy in response to a question about whether the actor will reprise the role on the live-action show, saying that the multiverse could change anything.

Sony producers Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and others teased that a Spider-Woman animated spin-off was also in the works. It will feature Gwen in the Spider-Verse films. The producers have revealed that Variety It’s happening sooner than you expected. Miller and Phil Lord are not expected to produce this movie but they will likely have a role in it, given their involvement with the spin-offs.

Latest News

Previous article
Jamie Lee Curtis’s advice to Lindsay Lohan on motherhood

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder