Miles Morales Spider-Verse Films Are Nearing Their End

Sony has created a number of spin-offs based on the Spider-Verse franchise. This is a great way to showcase Spider-people who aren’t named Peter Parker.

Christopher Miller confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that they are producing two live-action TV shows centered on Spideys. The Writers Strike has put them on hold, but we hope to resume production once the strike is over. Nicholas Cage voiced Spider-Man Noir in “Into the Spider-Verse”. Fans may remember him. Miller was coy in response to a question about whether the actor will reprise the role on the live-action show, saying that the multiverse could change anything.

Sony producers Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and others teased that a Spider-Woman animated spin-off was also in the works. It will feature Gwen in the Spider-Verse films. The producers have revealed that Variety It’s happening sooner than you expected. Miller and Phil Lord are not expected to produce this movie but they will likely have a role in it, given their involvement with the spin-offs.