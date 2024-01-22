James Marsden reveals the secret to making Jury Duty Season 2 a reality – find out how!

How “Jury Duty” Pulled Off the Ultimate Prank and Changed Lives Forever

The Creators Taking a Massive Risk with “Jury Duty”

Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg — both known for their work on “The Office” — took a huge gamble with “Jury Duty.” They cast a group of relatively unknown actors and comedians, including Edy Modica, Mekki Leeper, David Brown, Kirk Fox, and even actor Ike Barinholtz’s father Alan. James Marsden also joined the team, portraying a highly exaggerated version of himself.

Setting the Stage for the Big Prank

Securing a courtroom for the shoot was just the beginning. The team then had to find a “mark” who would serve as the unsuspecting target of their elaborate comedic ruse. Enter Ronald Gladden, a contractor who responded to a Craigslist ad for a “volunteer juror.”

The Completely Staged Trial

Throughout the trial, everyone involved in the prank, including James Marsden, acted as oddly as possible. The trial itself, centered around a wildly ridiculous workplace issue, escalated to increasingly absurd levels. Despite the bizarre events unfolding around him, Gladden consistently displayed kindness, empathy, and generosity towards his fellow jurors.

The Shocking Revelation and Generous Reward

At the conclusion of the experiment, Gladden was informed that the entire trial was a hoax — and then awarded an astonishing $100,000 for being such a good sport.