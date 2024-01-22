Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner team up to boost Travis Kelce’s cause – celebrity support for Kelce’s mission

Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce’s Family in NFL Playoffs: What She Wore and Who She Supported

Taylor Swift made headlines as she turned her WAG game up to 11 by joining Travis Kelce’s entire family to cheer him on in the NFL playoffs. The Grammy winner was spotted with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce, as well as parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, in a luxury suite at Highmark Stadium near Buffalo, N.Y. as Travis’ team faced off against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21. This marked the 11th game that Taylor has attended since the couple started dating last summer.

Taylor Swift at the Game: What She Wore and Podsible Superstition

At the game, Taylor wore a cream and white varsity jacket from the GANT x Kilo Kish Blank Canvas Project, paired with a red wool cap. This was also the first game she attended with Jason and Kylie, making it a special event for them. It’s interesting to note that Travis had sported a similar cap in a Jan. 20 promo for his and Jason’s podcast, “New Heights”. The couple attended the game, which had high stakes, as the winner would advance to the AFC Championship, preceding the 2024 Super Bowl. It’s possible that Taylor’s presence at the game may be considered a good luck charm for Travis and his team.

Connections and Fashion Choices

In the podcast promo, Travis was seen sporting a mustard yellow suit paired with a multi-colored, striped shirt. Interestingly, this outfit bore a resemblance to Taylor’s look in her “Anti-Hero” music video. Jason even joked about his brother’s attire, writing, “Looks like he’s auditioning for a new Wes Anderson film.” This shows a camaraderie between Taylor and Travis’ family and speaks to the shared sense of humor among them.

By turning up to show her support in style at such a crucial game, Taylor Swift has not only grabbed attention at the NFL playoffs but also managed to showcase her fashion sense and her close bond with Travis Kelce and his family.