Dr. Romantic 3, episode 1, release date, time and cast, where to watch K drama

Dr. Romantic returns with its third season and previews show that the K-drama will be even more intense. Before the much-awaited premiere, let’s delve into the release details of Dr. Romantic 3 Episode 1: The cast and crew of the new series.

Starring K-drama heartthrob Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, and Kim Joo Heon, SBS’ Dr. Romantic 3 will be back in less than three years. In 2020, the second season of Romantic 3 began with 16 episodes.

Dr. Romantic 3 will air episode 1 on April 28th at 10:00 KST/ 9:00 ET at SBS. Later on, you can stream the Kdrama via Disney+ and Viu with English subs.

Drama will air every Friday and Sunday and its finale will come out on the 17th of June 2023.

The cast and trailer of Dr. Romantic 3

Dr. Romantic 3 is returning with many of the original cast members from season 2. These include Kim Min Jae who plays Park Eun Tak; So Ju Yeon, as Yoon Ah-Reum; Lee Sung Kyung, as Cha Eun Jae; Ahn Hyo Seop, as Seo Woo Ji and Han Seok Kyu, as Master Kim.

Along with the main cast, the supportive cast of the story includes Netflix’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Jin Kyung and Yoon Bora as Joon Hyung Mi.

Enjoy the View

This preview is for Dr. The preview of Romantic Season 3 shows the Doldam hospital where stakes have never been higher. One particular character who was known for being clumsy and messy aka neurosurgeon Cha Eun Jae will have major changes this season where she grows to be a ‘real surgeon’ while still keeping her unique character traits intact.

Lee Sung Kyung (playing Eun jae) was interviewed by Lee Sung Kyung. Teased, “In Season 3, I wanted to show an image of Eun Jae that was slightly more professional and mature. Amidst that, director Yoo In Sik really helped make sure I didn’t lose the cute and lovable image that is unique to Eun Jae.”

It also features all the doctors tackling new challenges as they launch a center for trauma cases that will see a surge in emergency situations.

Can Master Kim and the doctors he hires run a successful trauma center? This season will allow fans to discover more.

Watching the news is not enough.

Dr. Romantic 3 is available on Disney+ and SBS in certain regions. Disney+ Hotstar will stream the premiere episode of Romantic 3 on April 28.

To get more Kdramas updates, you can follow @HITCAsiThe aforementioned