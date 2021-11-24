James Beeks, Broadway Actor Playing Judas in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Tour, Arrested on Capitol Riot Charges

James D. Beeks, known professionally as James T. Justis, has been suspended from the U.S. production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” after he was arrested for his involvement with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Beeks held the role of Judas in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

The stage performer was arrested in Milwaukee and charged Tuesday in federal court, where he did not enter a plea. He faces two counts of obstruction of Congress, a felony, and unlawful entrance of a restricted building, which is a misdemeanor.

ABC News reported that prosecutors identified Beeks by a Michael Jackson “Bad World Tour” jacket that appeared in footage from the riot, as well as a photo next to the marquee for “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

The report says that in videos obtained by the court Beeks can be seen marching in the “stack” attempting to push through law enforcement inside the Capitol. An unnamed member of the group stated in court documents that they were searching for Nancy Pelosi.

Outside the building, Beeks was identified in photos holding what looks like a homemade shield.

Law enforcement was able to confirm Beeks’ location in Washington, D.C. on the day of the riot through his ATM card. Agents observed him earlier this month at performances of “Jesus Christ Superstar” in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Beeks, a Michael Jackson impersonator whose stage credits include “Aida,” “Kinky Boots,” and “Ragtime,” is reportedly a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia group with ties to the Jan. 6 attack.

Justis’ name and cast photo has been removed from the tour’s official website.