Jesse Meester of The Single Life makes a steamy first move

Jesse Meester, tantric yoga master?

The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who is best known for his explosive fights and “toxic”Relationship with ex Darcey Silva, now has a different perspective on love. A sneak peak at the new episode 90 Day: The Single Lifestyle, airing Friday, Nov. 26, Jesse impresses fellow Before the 90 Days Star Jeniffer Tarazona with his thoughtful approach to making the first move—and let’s just say, we’re a little surprised by Jesse 2.0.

“So I think it would be nice to get a little comfortable, you know, just take off the suit and everything,”The former Darcey & Stacey In his hotel room, star said

Jennifer admitted in confession that she would have been turned off if Jesse hadn’t started flirting first. “If I had to do the first move, I wouldn’t be interested because it will be boring,”She elaborates. “It would be like [ex] Tim [Malcolm], which was my worst nightmare. Man up.”

Jennifer inquires if Jesse owns a robe that she can use to change into. Jesse says they do. “wind down, relax and do some yoga”As a couple.