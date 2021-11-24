Jesse Meester of The Single Life makes a steamy first move

Jesse Meester of The Single Life makes a steamy first move
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Jesse Meester, tantric yoga master? 

The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who is best known for his explosive fights and “toxic”Relationship with ex Darcey Silva, now has a different perspective on love. A sneak peak at the new episode 90 Day: The Single Lifestyle, airing Friday, Nov. 26, Jesse impresses fellow Before the 90 Days Star Jeniffer Tarazona with his thoughtful approach to making the first move—and let’s just say, we’re a little surprised by Jesse 2.0. 

“So I think it would be nice to get a little comfortable, you know, just take off the suit and everything,”The former Darcey & Stacey In his hotel room, star said 

Jennifer admitted in confession that she would have been turned off if Jesse hadn’t started flirting first. “If I had to do the first move, I wouldn’t be interested because it will be boring,”She elaborates. “It would be like [ex] Tim [Malcolm], which was my worst nightmare. Man up.” 

Jennifer inquires if Jesse owns a robe that she can use to change into. Jesse says they do. “wind down, relax and do some yoga”As a couple. 

Latest News

Previous articleAdam Mosseri, Instagram’s Head, Agrees to Testify Before Congress
Next articleJames Beeks, Broadway Actor Playing Judas in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Tour, Arrested on Capitol Riot Charges

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact