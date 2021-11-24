Lin-Manuel Miranda on Creating Folklore through Song ‘Encanto’Bringing Dream Project ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ To Life – Crew Call Podcast

It’s a big Thanksgiving week for multihyphenate Lin-Manuel Miranda: His feature directorial debut, Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick…Boom! Netflix dropped Friday’s release The Disney animated musical, Encanto, which he wrote all of the songs and has a story credit on, hits theaters.

All this can only help propel the Hamilton Miranda is already an architect towards the ultimate EGOT and has two Emmy wins, three Grammys, and three Tony Awards.

Listen to Miranda’s first Crew Call podcast:



After writing the song “How Far I’ll Go” for Disney’s Moana Miranda shared his Oscar nomination with the studio. “If you’re doing a Latina-themed anything, I’ll sharpen pencils; I just want to be in the room. And I want to be on the ground floor so I can help with the story.”Miranda joined the Disney fold before the uber-success. HamiltonYou have submitted a song packet for inclusion in their composer ranks.

The Colombia-set Encanto Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) is a story about a young girl living with her large family. Each member of the family has a special talent. Mirabel doesn’t have one. As her Abuela looks to keep the family’s legend alive with future generations, bad luck befalls their dynasty, some believing it’s prompted by casted-out uncle Bruno (John Leguizamo). However, it’s Mirabel who ultimately demonstrates the power and smarts to keep them together.

“I was inspired by Howard Ashman and what he brought in Disney’s golden age,”Miranda talks about Miranda’s jumping off point Encanto, “what musical numbers can do, how they can dilate time and tell a story and work and amplify the animated visual image.”

Miranda savored the first song in Ashman’s Beauty and the Beast “Belle”, which introduced all the characters in one song during the film’s opening. It’s that structure which he looked to for Encanto‘s first ditty, “The Family Madrigal”.

In 2018, Miranda journeyed down to Colombia to research the country’s music, a big takeaway from that being the accordion-infused songs in Encanto.

Miranda will submit this song to the Academy Awards. is the film’s Spanish-language song “Dos Oruguitas”. In all versions of Spanish, the song will play in Spanish. EncantoHe was inspired by these standards all over the world. “Guantanamera” “Cielito Lindo”It is a timeless folk sound.

Miranda is inspired by the animated butterfly metaphor animation visuals. “Dos Oruguitas”It is about “two caterpillars who are in love, and they’re scared of letting go, but they have to let each other go and that’s the only way the miracle is going to happen.”

“It’s a perfect metaphor here for this family: They love each other, but they’re holding on too tight, and not letting them become the next version of themselves,” Miranda expounds.

Regarding tick, tick…Boom!, Miranda was long inspired in his career by Larson and his New York 90s musical. Rent about the city’s bohemians and artists. Miranda played Larson in the 2014 stage edition of tick, tick…Boom! It’s there that film producer Julie Oh caught Miranda’s performance, and talks about a potential future film began in that moment. Miranda was offered the opportunity to direct Oh’s production of Mary Poppins Returns Finally, securing the rights tick, tick…Boom! as executive at Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine.

Miranda tells us all about how Andrew Garfield was hired to play the role of Larson. “Sunday”It features Broadway legends Joel Grey and Beth Malone, BebeNeuwirth, Bernadette Petes, Chita Riva, Phillipa Soo, and Bernadette Neuwirth.