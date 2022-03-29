Women Who Made History, Broke Records, Attained Firsts in This Year’s World: These are the Women Who Made History

Jane Campion received her second Oscar nomination for best directress, making her the first woman ever to receive multiple Oscar nominations. She won the award at the ceremony this year.





Jane Campion.



Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images







Campion received his first nomination in 1994. “The Piano,”Despite the fact that she didn’t win,

This year, she was nominated for her second nomination. “The Power of the Dog”This was the first time that a woman received multiple nominations in this category. She won the award, which meant it was also the first time that two female directors won the award back-to-back — Chloe Zhao won for “Nomadland”Last year.