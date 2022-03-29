Women Who Made History, Broke Records, Attained Firsts in This Year’s World: These are the Women Who Made History

Zara Rutherford was 19 years old when she became the youngest female solo pilot in the world.
Rutherford’s father was a British military pilot. She circumnavigated the globe with her single-seater sport aircraft in five months. She In the process, they broke two world recordsAccording to the Washington Post, she is the youngest woman to fly around all of the world and also the first woman in a microlight plane to do so.
American speed skater Erin Jackson won the Beijing gold medal in February. She is the first Black woman to win this event at the Winter Olympics.
Jackson claimed the gold medal at the 500-meter speed-skating competition.
“I know I will be reflecting on this for a long time to come but if I had one thing to share it would be this: If a Black girl from central Florida can stand on the top step of an Olympic podium on the other side of the world as a champion ice skater, well, perhaps it’s true that anything is possible,”Jackson made the statement in a joint statement with Insider’s Gabi Stephenson.
Suzanne Schulting from the Netherlands broke the world record for speed skating in the 1,000-meter women’s track.
Schulting, the Olympic champion, reached the quarterfinals in the race with a Record time of 1:26.514. She finished the finals in 1:28.391 won gold.
Speed skater Ireen Wüst of the Netherlands became the first athlete in history to win an individual gold medal at five different Olympic Games.
Wüst has won a Total of 12 medalsShe has won six gold medals since 2006’s first Olympics. At 35, she is the oldest speed skater ever to win a medal with gold.
Claudia Pechstein, a German speed skater, set a new record at 49 years old and 348 days.
Pechstein is also the Only eight Olympic Games have ever been won by a woman. She has won a total number of Nine medals: Five gold, two silver, two bronze
Hannah Green, an Australian golfer, became the first woman in professional golf to win a mixed-gender tournament.
Green is the winner of Australia’s TPS Murray River eventReuters reported the news on February 20. She was also the 2019 Women’s PGA Championship champion.
Ariana deBose won the SAG Award for acting as the first openly gay woman of color.
DeBose won the best supporting actress award for her role in Anita “West Side Story.”
“It’s indicative that doors are opening,”After her win, DeBose spoke to reporters backstage at the virtual SAG media area. According to NBC News. “It’s an honor to an Afro Latina queer women of color and a dancer and a singer and an actor.”
Jane Campion received her second Oscar nomination for best directress, making her the first woman ever to receive multiple Oscar nominations. She won the award at the ceremony this year.
Campion received his first nomination in 1994. “The Piano,”Despite the fact that she didn’t win,
This year, she was nominated for her second nomination. “The Power of the Dog”This was the first time that a woman received multiple nominations in this category. She won the award, which meant it was also the first time that two female directors won the award back-to-back — Chloe Zhao won for “Nomadland”Last year.
DeBose became history once again by becoming the first openly lesbian actor of color, and the first Afro Latina actress to win an Oscar.
DeBose won an Academy Award for best supporting actor for her role as Anita “West Side Story.”
“Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white Ford Focus. When you look into her eyes you see an openly queer woman of color, an Afro Latina, who found her strength in life through art. And that’s what I believe we’re here to celebrate,” DeBose In her acceptance speech, she said. “So to anybody who’s ever questioned your identity ever, ever, ever, or you find yourself living in the grey spaces, I promise you this: There is indeed a place for us.”
Billie Eilish was awarded an Oscar for best original music, making her the first Academy Award recipient born in the 21st Century.
Eilish was born December 2001. Finneas O’Connell was her brother and co-worker. They won the award for best original song in their James Bond theme. “No Time to Die.”
Eilish was stunned to accept the award. “Whoa. Oh my God. You guys! This is so unbelievable, I could scream!”
Although just 20 years old, Eilish is not the youngest ever recipient of the award — Markéta Irglová won best original song for “Falling Slowly”Starting at “Once”She was 19 years old in 2008,