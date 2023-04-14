Jack Teixeira is the son of Jack Teixeira.

JACK Teixeira, a 21 year old man suspected of leaked highly classified documents on the internet.

Both of his parents are also active in the military.

1 Teixeira is likely to be charged for removing classified information or sending it, a violation of the National Espionage Act. Alamy

Thomas Dufault is Jack Teixeira’s father. He retired from the army in 2019.

The following is a list of The Washington PostHe had a career in the military for 34 years as a sergeant master, serving with the same unit that his son served, the 102nd Intelligence Wing.

The Defense Department has posted photos of the ceremony held at Cape Cod base.

Dawn Dufault, Teixeira’s mother has been in the flower business since 2017.

According to her LinkedIn and public record, prior to this she was a volunteer for veterans’ organizations.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is working for Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, Home for Our Troops and briefly for Massachusetts Department of Veterans Services.

Do Jack Teixeira’s siblings exist?

Jack Teixeira does not have any known siblings.

What ever happened to Jack Teixeira?

Jack Teixeira has been arrested after an FBI raid on his home in Dighton Massachusetts.

Aerial footage of the arrest showed the 21-year-old national guardsman dressed in shorts and walking backward with his hands on his head.

The man was detained for allegedly leaking sensitive information online, including documents about the Ukraine conflict and China.

He had access to the most sensitive US information despite his position of a junior cyber transport system journeyman.

Teixeira will appear at the District Court for the District of Massachusetts.